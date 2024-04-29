DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised By The Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, Inc. Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, Inc (“FBCS”). FBCS learned of suspicious activity on or about February 26, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About FBCS

FBCS is a debt collection agency in the U.S., specializing in collecting unpaid debts from consumer credit, healthcare, commercial, auto loans and leases, student loans, and utilities.

What happened?

On February 26, 2024, FBCS discovered that someone had accessed their computer network without permission. With the assistance of third-party computer forensics experts, FBCS conducted an investigation to determine the extent of the breach. This investigation determined that the unauthorized access had occurred between February 14 and February 26, 2024. Information acquired included Drivers License Numbers or Non-Driver Identification Card Numbers. The total number of people affected is 1,955,385.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the FBCS data breach.

