DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised By The Berry, Dunn, McNeil & Parker, LLC Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Berry, Dunn, McNeil & Parker, LLC (“BerryDunn”). BerryDunn learned of suspicious activity on or about September 14, 2023. To join this case, go HERE .



What happened?

On September 14, 2023, BerryDunn was alerted by Reliable Networks of Maine, LLC about suspicious activity affecting their network. BerryDunn initiated its incident response procedures and enlisted cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and assess any potential data compromise.

The investigation revealed that an unauthorized party had accessed Reliable’s network and extracted data from BerryDunn’s computer systems. The analysis was completed on April 2, 2024. The personal information compromised includes Name or other personal identifier in combination with: Financial Account Number or Credit/Debit Card Number (in combination with security code, access code, password or PIN for the account). This data breach affected 1,107,354 people.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the BerryDunn’s data breach.

