Frozen Seafood Packaging Market to Reach $22.80 Billion by 2033; Increasing Demand for Frozen Seafood to Propel Growth

Newark, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 14 billion in 2023 global frozen seafood packaging market will reach USD 22.80 billion in 2033. Seafood products are frozen as part of a preservation technique to preserve their freshness and increase their shelf life. To stop the seafood's quality from deteriorating, this method entails packing it in materials resistant to moisture, insulation against temperature changes, and light exposure. Common packaging materials include vacuum-sealed bags, plastic trays with wraps, frozen seafood boxes, and pouches. Usually, cardboard, aluminium foil, and plastic are used to make this packaging. The main objective of frozen seafood packaging is to maintain the quality and freshness of the seafood throughout storage, transit, and until it reaches the customer. Features including insulation, resistance to dampness, durability, visibility, and convenience help achieve this. Retailers and customers can benefit from properly packaged and frozen seafood. Retailers and consumers can benefit from year-round availability, convenience, and decreased spoilage by properly freezing and packaging seafood. This reduces the negative effects of food waste on the environment and meets customer demand. Customers may buy in bulk, keep for extended periods, and enjoy their favourite seafood items whenever it's convenient for them when it's properly packaged frozen seafood. For consumers worldwide, frozen seafood packaging is essential to guarantee seafood products' availability, quality, and convenience.



Scope of Frozen Seafood Packaging Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 5% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 14 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 22.80 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Insight of the Global Frozen Seafood Packaging Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Consumers highly seek frozen seafood because of its extended shelf life, ease, and adaptability. The region has created cutting-edge packaging solutions that improve the quality and safety of products. Strict laws about food safety guarantee that frozen fish packaging satisfies high requirements. Competition drives businesses to invest in new packaging methods and innovate to set themselves apart. The intense competition in this market encourages innovation and ongoing development of frozen seafood packaging options. The distribution networks and infrastructure in North America are well-developed, making moving and distributing frozen fish goods easier.



In 2023, the flexible packaging segment dominated the market, with a 77% market share and revenue of 10.78 billion.



In 2023, the frozen fish segment dominated the market, with a 44% market share and revenue of 6.16 billion.



Advancement in market



The International Frozen Seafood Products Fair, Conxemar, featured Hinojosa Packaging Group. The company showcased an extensive range of adaptable, fully recyclable, and personalized packaging options to improve seafood preservation and reduce food waste. This reaffirms Hinojosa's dedication to moving forward with its clients toward greener options, which aligns with the sustainability objectives outlined in Agenda 2030 and the Paris Agreement.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing demand for frozen seafood.



Regardless of seasonal availability, frozen seafood has a longer shelf life and maintains freshness and quality over time, making it appealing to consumers looking for convenience and meal flexibility. Technological developments in freezing and packaging guarantee that frozen seafood's flavour, texture, and nutritional content are preserved. Customers are reassured about the excellence and safety of frozen fish items by this quality assurance. Frozen seafood appeals to health-conscious consumers because of its nutritional value and adaptability in the kitchen. Seafood that is frozen can be more affordable, saving customers money. Overall, the expansion of the global frozen seafood packaging market will be aided by the rising demand and popularity of frozen seafood due to its longer shelf life, ease of use, guaranteed quality, and nutritional advantages.



Restraints: The difficulties with distribution, transportation, and storage.



The logistics of frozen fish transportation and distribution are complicated by maintaining constant temperatures along the whole supply chain to protect product safety and quality. Maintaining consistent temperature control from production to consumption is essential for cold chain management. Temperature variations during transit risk deteriorating quality and raising safety issues. Insufficient transportation infrastructure, particularly in isolated regions, may impede the effective shipping of frozen seafood. Temperature misuse and product spoiling are likely due to restricted access to refrigerated storage and unreliable delivery vehicles. Complex networks of logistics present additional difficulties. As a result, the difficulties with distribution, transportation, and storage will impede the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Frozen seafood packaging innovations.



Improvements in product quality, convenience, and sustainability are the main goals of developments in frozen fish packaging. Changed Ambience Packaging regulates the environment inside the container to reduce microbial development and increase shelf life. By eliminating air, vacuum packaging keeps seafood fresh, preventing oxidation and freezer burn. Active packaging uses ingredients like oxygen scavengers and antibacterial agents to improve freshness and prevent spoiling. Intelligent packaging ensures product integrity throughout the supply chain by using sensors and smart labels to track temperature, freshness, and shelf life. Recycled and biodegradable packaging materials are examples of sustainable packaging materials that lessen their negative effects on the environment and support the circular economy. These developments improve the application, use, acceptance, and general quality of packaging, which will fuel the market's expansion over the projection period.



Challenges: Waste disposal contributes to environmental concerns.



The packaging materials used to preserve and transport frozen seafood, such as plastic bags, trays, and boxes, contribute to the generation of packaging waste. The majority of frozen seafood packaging ends up in landfills. Single-use plastic packaging accounts for significant marine pollution, harming marine ecosystems and wildlife. Plastic packaging waste can persist in the environment for hundreds of years, contributing to global plastic pollution. Much of the packaging waste generated from frozen seafood products is either incinerated, sent to landfills, or improperly disposed of, exacerbating environmental pollution and contributing to resource depletion. Therefore, the environmental concerns associated with the generation and disposal of packaging waste will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global frozen seafood packaging market are:



• Amcor

• Ardagh Group

• Berry Group

• Crown Holdings

• DS Smith

• DuPont

• Genpak

• LINPAC

• Mondi Group

• Sealed Air



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Flexible Packaging

• Rigid Packaging



By Application



• Frozen Fish

• Frozen Shrimp

• Frozen Shellfish

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



