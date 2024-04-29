BlockDAG Network on Forbes alongside Bitcoin; The Momentum Keeps Growing

London, U.K., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking turn of events, BlockDAG Network finds itself rubbing shoulders with the giants of cryptocurrency on the digital pages of Forbes. As we all may already know, Forbes is a leading global media company dedicated to covering a wide spectrum of topics but mainly focuses on business, investing, technology with a touch of entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. It is no wonder that the publication, known for its discerning eye and keen insight into emerging trends and innovations, has decided to recognize BlockDAG Network as a new, powerful force in the cryptocurrency industry, positioning it close at hand with Bitcoin.

BlockDAG Rising: Momentum Keeps Growing

On Monday Forbes published an in-depth article about the millions of dollars being poured into crypto start-ups and how Bitcoin’s fourth ever halving, which occurred exactly 10 days ago on April 19th, has been fuelling a sentiment of optimism in the larger crypto market.

In this piece, the Forbes journalist explores the various avenues of the digital landscape that have been gaining traction amid the Bitcoin halving and the projects that are keeping the momentum high after the event took place ten days ago; There are many and varied crypto startups the analysts and writer has included in the piece but among them all BlockDAG Network clearly stands out.

For investors and enthusiasts, who have been believing in the project since it moved its first steps within the industry, the inclusion of BlockDAG Network in Forbes signifies a substantial validation of their confidence in the project’s vision and potential. It bolsters assurance in BlockDAG Network’s future trajectory and reinforces its standing as a significant participant in the cryptocurrency arena.

The project has been on an impressive upward trajectory and this validation from one of the major publications in the game, has put the cherry on top of a very good month for BlockDAG Network. Recently, the project has been garnering attention across major social media platforms and captivating the interest of influencers and crypto gurus which have been talking about and sharing their thoughts and views regarding the BlockDAG phenomenon, so much so that the project has gone viral on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.







Regarded as the standout ICO of 2024, BlockDAG Network has demonstrated remarkable success in its presale, raising over $21 million and rapidly progressing through its batches. As the project transitions from batch 11 to batch 12, the momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Of course, one of the key factors contributing to BlockDAG Network's burgeoning success is its commitment to transparency and communication with its community. Through regular dev releases, the team ensures that users are kept informed about the latest updates and developments within the ecosystem. This open dialogue fosters trust and confidence among investors, solidifying BlockDAG Network's position as a reliable and forward-thinking project.

Just recently, and speaking about reliability, BlockDAG Network has announced a significant allocation of $100 million to bolster its launch on the markets. This infusion of liquidity not only underscores the project's financial strength but also reinforces its determination to achieve long-term success.

With a strategic focus on innovation, inclusivity, and user engagement, BlockDAG Network is poised to make a lasting impact on the cryptocurrency landscape in 2024 and beyond. The project is clearly carving its path in the industry and its prominent feature in Forbes–a spotlight on its trajectory and the prospects ahead, marks a pivotal milestone which showcases the steadfast dedication to innovation, transparency, and excellence that BlockDAG Network has at its core. With its momentum steadily building, BlockDAG Network is primed to leave a lasting impression on the finance landscape while redefining its norms. With so much work that has already been done and history currently in the making, BlockDAG Network is the project to believe in this 2024.

