Urgently Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VIENNA, Va., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.-based leading provider of digital roadside and mobility assistance technology and services, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2024 financial results and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.



First Quarter 2024 Earnings

Urgently will host a conference call on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Urgently’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.geturgently.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-844-825-9789 (USA) or 1-412-317-5180 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through Urgently’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2024, through May 27, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 10188237.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

During the second quarter of 2024, Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Urgently, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer of Urgently, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York, New York on May 15, 2024. Management is scheduled to present at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors that same day.

The B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on May 22-23, 2024. Management will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors during the conference.

A live webcast and archived replay of the Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference presentation will be available on the Urgently Investor Relations website at https://investors.geturgently.com/.

About Urgently

Urgently keeps vehicles and people moving by delivering safe, innovative, and exceptional mobility assistance experiences. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com.



For media and investment inquiries, please contact:

Press: media@geturgently.com

Investor Relations: investorrelations@geturgently.com