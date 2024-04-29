Petrus Resources Declares Monthly Dividend for May 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share payable May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.



ABOUT PETRUS

Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

