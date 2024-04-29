Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

2024 First Quarter Financial Highlights:



Total assets were $186.8 million at quarter end.

Asset quality remains pristine with zero nonperforming assets at quarter end.

Net interest income of $1.05 million for the first quarter.

Net interest margin of 2.42% for the first quarter.

Total deposits increased modestly to $140.5 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $139.1 million a year ago.

Tangible book value per share increased to $7.74 at quarter end.

POULSBO, Wash., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW) (the “Company”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Liberty Bank today announced earnings of $15 thousand for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1 thousand reported for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $9 thousand for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total assets were $186.8 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $185.5 million at March 31, 2023. Net loans totaled $141.3 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $142.8 million at December 31, 2023, and $139.8 million a year ago. Loan demand weakened modestly compared to a year ago, primarily due to the high interest rate environment.

Asset quality remained pristine during the quarter, with no non-performing assets as of March 31, 2024, or as of December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses totaled $1.13 million as of March 31, 2024, and was 0.79% of total loans outstanding. The Company recorded net loan recoveries of $19 thousand during the quarter.

Due to improved credit quality metrics, the Company recorded a $40 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a $60 thousand reversal to its provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a $30 thousand provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023.

Total deposits decreased 1% to $140.5 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $142.2 million at December 31, 2023, and increased 1% compared to $139.1 million a year earlier. Non-interest bearing demand accounts represented 29%, interest bearing demand represented 16%, money market and savings accounts comprised 21%, and certificates of deposit made up 33% of the total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2024.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, was $1.05 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1.10 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income year-over-year was primarily due to the increase in interest expense on deposits and other borrowings resulting from the higher interest rate environment.

“Our net interest margin contracted six basis points during the first quarter, compared to the preceding quarter, as the increase in cost of funds more than offset the growth in our yields on earning assets. However, the pace of net interest margin contraction has begun to moderate, and we anticipate stabilization or improvement in our net interest margin over the next few quarters,” said Rick Darrow, Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company’s net interest margin was 2.42% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.48% for the preceding quarter, and 2.62% for the first quarter of 2023.

Total non-interest income was $73 thousand for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $130 thousand for the first quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the year ago quarter was primarily due to higher referral fee income during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest expense was $1.14 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $52 thousand, or 4%, from the first quarter a year ago. Compensation and benefits costs decreased by $88 thousand, or 13%, over the year ago quarter, while occupancy costs increased by 2% from the like quarter of last year.

Capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements, with a total risk-based capital ratio at 15.29% at quarter end, substantially above well-capitalized regulatory requirements. The tangible book value per share increased to $7.74 at quarter end, compared to $7.59 a year earlier.

“The recent market disruptions in our Pacific Northwest markets are affording us opportunities to take advantage of and expand our client base,” said Darrow. “Although economic uncertainty persists, and unusual challenges presented to us by the higher for longer interest rate environment continues, we believe that with our strong deposit franchise, solid capital levels, and excellent credit quality we are well positioned to grow and prosper.”

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009, and operates a full-service branch in Poulsbo, WA., in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). For more information, please visit www.libertybanknw.com. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in June 2022. For information related to the trading of LBNW, please visit www.otcmarkets.com .

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarter

Ended

March 31,

2024 Quarter

Ended

Dec 31,

2023 Three

Month

Change Quarter

Ended

March 31,

2023 Quarter

over

Quarter -

One Year

Change Interest Income Loans $ 1,960 $ 1,890 4 % $ 1,686 16 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 79 101 -21 % 41 93 % Securities 120 140 -14 % 110 9 % Total interest income 2,159 2,112 2 % 1,837 18 % Interest Expense Deposits 682 656 4 % 425 60 % Other Borrowings 430 384 12 % 308 40 % Total interest expense 1,112 1,040 7 % 733 52 % Net Interest Income 1,048 1,072 -2 % 1,104 -5 % Provision for Loan Losses (40 ) (60 ) -33 % 30 -233 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,088 1,132 -4 % 1,074 1 % Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 5 17 -68 % 15 -64 % Other non-interest income 67 61 11 % 115 -42 % Total non-interest income 73 78 -6 % 130 -44 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 605 705 -14 % 693 -13 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 144 151 -5 % 141 2 % Other operating expenses 392 367 7 % 359 9 % Total non-interest expenses 1,141 1,223 -7 % 1,193 -4 % Net Income Before Income Tax 19 2 933 % 12 67 % Provision for Income Tax 4 (0 ) -1133 % (2 ) -267 % Net Income $ 15 $ 1 933 % $ 9 67 %





BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Three

Month

Change March 31,

2023 One Year

Change Assets Cash and due from Banks $ 3,583 $ 1,817 97 % $ 2,574 39 % Interest bearing deposits in banks 10,151 7,896 29 % 9,468 7 % Securities 22,348 23,034 -3 % 23,793 -6 % Loans 142,469 143,913 -1 % 141,085 1 % Allowance for loan losses (1,128 ) (1,150 ) -2 % (1,284 ) -12 % Net Loans 141,341 142,763 -1 % 139,801 1 % Premises and fixed assets 6,274 6,418 -2 % 6,689 -6 % Accrued Interest receivable 697 765 -9 % 644 8 % Other assets 2,446 2,031 20 % 2,488 -2 % Total Assets $ 186,840 $ 184,724 1 % $ 185,457 1 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Demand, non-interest bearing $ 40,900 $ 42,803 -4 % $ 42,214 -3 % Interest Bearing Demand 22,773 23,528 -3 % 23,733 -4 % Money Market and Savings 30,107 26,667 13 % 36,643 -18 % Certificates of Deposit 46,698 49,200 -5 % 36,485 28 % Total Deposits 140,479 142,198 -1 % 139,074 1 % Total Borrowing 33,088 29,430 12 % 33,407 -1 % Accrued interest payable 296 335 -12 % 108 174 % Other liabilities 174 214 -19 % 413 -58 % Total Liabilities 174,036 172,177 1 % 173,002 1 % Shareholders' Equity Common Stock 1,650 1,650 0 % 1,633 1 % Additional paid in capital 13,128 13,108 0 % 13,038 1 % Retained Earnings (1,478 ) (1,493 ) -1 % (1,519 ) -3 % Other Comprehensive Income (496 ) (718 ) -31 % (697 ) -29 % Total Shareholders' Equity 12,804 12,547 2 % 12,455 3 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 186,840 $ 184,724 1 % $ 185,457 1 %



