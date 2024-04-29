Hydronephrosis Treatment Market Size to Surpass US$4.31 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2 billion in 2023 global hydronephrosis treatment market will reach USD 4.31 billion in 2033. A medical disorder called hydronephrosis is characterized by the expansion or swelling of one or both kidneys due to pee buildup. This happens when there is an obstruction in the flow of urine, which kidney stones, tumours, UTIs, congenital anomalies, or scar tissue can cause. The degree and underlying aetiology of hydronephrosis determine the course of treatment. Managing pain is frequently the first action. Solving the underlying issue is essential. For example, shock wave lithotripsy can be used to break down kidney stones, or surgery can be used to remove them. A ureteral stent may be placed in some situations to help with urine flow, or surgery may be required to clear obstructions or fix anatomical problems. Maintaining renal function and halting more kidney damage require treating hydronephrosis. If left untreated, it may result in problems such as renal damage, infection, or failure. Treatment is to reduce symptoms, maintain kidney function, and enhance the quality of life by addressing the underlying cause and reestablishing normal urine flow.



Scope of Hydronephrosis Treatment Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 8% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 2 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 4.31 Billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Type, Diagnosis, Treatment, Indication, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

.

Key Insight of the Global Hydronephrosis Treatment Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Because of the region's sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, including modern hospitals and access to cutting-edge technology, medical professionals can choose a broad choice of hydronephrosis diagnosis and treatment options. Furthermore, a large number of pharmaceutical businesses, makers of medical devices, and research institutes dedicated to furthering medical science and creating novel treatments for urological disorders are based in North America. Expert medical practitioners play a major role in the area's leadership in treating hydronephrosis. North America spends a lot of money on healthcare, especially the U.S., which makes large investments in patient care, medical research, and technology. This large investment helps to make cutting-edge treatment choices and resources for efficient hydronephrosis management available.



In 2023, the unilateral segment dominated the market, with a 57% market share and revenue of 1.14 billion.



The type segment is divided into unilateral and bilateral. In 2023, the unilateral segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 1.14 billion.



In 2023, the imaging segment dominated the market, with a 64% market share and revenue of 1.28 billion.



The diagnosis segment is divided into laboratory tests and imaging. In 2023, the imaging segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64% and revenue of 1.28 billion.



In 2023, the shock wave lithotripsy segment dominated the market, with a 40% market share and revenue of 0.80 billion.



The treatment segment is divided into shock wave lithotripsy, laparoscopy, bladder catheterization, and steroid therapy. In 2023, the shock wave lithotripsy segment dominated the market with a 40% market share and revenue of 0.80 billion.



In 2023, the intrinsic segment dominated the market, with a 60% market share and revenue of 1.20 billion.



The indication segment is divided into intrinsic and extrinsic. In 2023, the intrinsic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 60% and revenue of 1.20 billion.



Advancement in market



Under the direction of Professor Dr Mallikarjuna Reddy, Senior Consultant and Head of Department Urology, Robotic Surgeon, experts at Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad, a sophisticated paediatric robotic surgery was performed on a 21-day-old female child who had been diagnosed with bilateral hydronephrosis. According to a statement from the hospital, Baby had the first and youngest robotic kidney operation in India.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising prevalence of kidney failure.



Obesity has been progressively rising in the past several decades, and it is generally recognized as a risk factor for the development of hydronephrosis and disorders leading to the same. Because obesity is linked to insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, and changes in urine composition, all of which raise the risk of kidney stones, obesity also plays a role in the development of kidney stones. Moreover, hormonal abnormalities linked to obesity may result in hydronephrosis and prostate hypertrophy. The correlation between diseases associated with hydronephrosis and obesity highlights the growing prevalence of hydronephrosis. Thus, the growing demand for hydronephrosis treatment is highlighted by the rising rates of obesity worldwide, which also add to the growing burden of illnesses related to hydronephrosis.



Restraints: The expensive nature of treating hydronephrosis.



The high cost of diagnostic procedures, such as C.T., MRI, and ultrasound scans, can discourage patients from getting essential medical care, particularly in areas with little access to comprehensive insurance or subsidized healthcare services. Financial strain is increased by treatment costs such as prescription drugs, surgery, and aftercare. The total cost is impacted by prescription drugs needed to treat underlying hydronephrosis-related disorders or manage symptoms. The financial burden is further increased by indirect expenditures like lost income from missed work due to medical appointments and transportation fees. Thus, the high expense of treating hydronephrosis will restrict the market's expansion.



Opportunities: developments in imaging technology.



Technological developments in medical imaging, including C.T., MRI, and ultrasound, have greatly enhanced the capacity to identify and treat hydronephrosis. Prompt intervention and treatment are made possible by early identification or diagnosis, which helps to avoid problems like kidney damage or infection. The availability of screening programmes and heightened knowledge of kidney health issues have also aided in the early detection and subsequent, reasonably priced, and successful treatment. More cases of hydronephrosis are being found early with better diagnostic methods, improved awareness, and screening initiatives. As a result, there is now a higher need for prompt intervention and care. Growing awareness, increasing access to screening programmes, and further improvements in diagnostic capabilities will all help fuel market expansion over the projection period.



Challenges: Limited awareness of hydronephrosis.



A lack of awareness among healthcare providers may lead to underdiagnosis or misdiagnosis of hydronephrosis. As a result, patients may undergo unnecessary tests or treatments, or their condition may go undetected, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, healthcare providers may not be familiar with the full range of available treatments for hydronephrosis. This can result in delays in the implementation of appropriate treatment plans. Limited awareness of hydronephrosis amongst the general population may prevent individuals from recognizing symptoms or seeking medical attention when they occur. Therefore, the limited awareness about hydronephrosis will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global hydronephrosis treatment market are:



• ALLERGAN

• American Renal Associates

• Amgen Inc.

• Anthem Bio Pharm

• Merck

• NephroGenex, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• PHRAXIS, INC.

• Renal Associates P.A.

• Sanofi



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Unilateral

• Bilateral



By Diagnosis



• Laboratory Tests

• Imaging



By Treatment



• Shock Wave Lithotripsy

• Laparoscopy

• Bladder Catheterization

• Steroid Therapy



By Indication



• Intrinsic

• Extrinsic



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



