ARHT Media Announces Anticipated Delay in Annual Financial Statements and Related Documents

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:ART), (OTCQB:ARHTF) announced today that it will be delayed in filing its financial statements, the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis, and related documents with respect to the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by the filing deadline of April 29, 2024.

The Company is working diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings as soon as possible.

The expected delay has been impacted by the extent of the complexity of the Company’s international operations and the external auditors need for additional time to complete their audit procedures by the filing deadline.

The Company confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this press release. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release.



About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Press Inquiries:

Kristen Spence

kspence@arht.tech

ARHT

Larry O’Reilly

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416)-782-8042 (head office)

