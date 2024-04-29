Bow Valley College endorses Colleges and Institutes Canada Indigenous Education Protocol

Calgary, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bow Valley College reaffirmed its commitment to reconciliation and Indigenous learners by signing the Indigenous Education Protocol.

Developed by Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan), Bow Valley College’s President and CEO, Dr. Misheck Mwaba, endorsed the groundbreaking protocol during the association’s national 2024 Connection Conference.

CICan’s President and CEO, Pari Johnston, was also on hand for this historic signing ceremony during the conference’s Indigenous Education Thought Forum. The college becomes the 72nd CICan member to sign the protocol.

The protocol outlines seven guiding principles that reflect meaningful ways colleges and institutes can demonstrate their support for Indigenous education, delivering on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.

“We believe this is not just an aspirational document, but something that affirms the path Bow Valley College is on, moving towards reconciliation and decolonizing teaching and learning,” says Lynn Connell, Vice President, Learner Experience. “In signing this protocol, we celebrate our accomplishments, renew our commitment, and use it as a guide to provide an outstanding experience for Indigenous students.”

Bow Valley College prioritizes Indigenous education throughout its planning, programming, and supports for students. Notably, the creation of the college’s first Director, Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, the development of accurate and authentic Indigenous curriculum, and programs offered at the Iniikokaan Centre that reduce barriers, create a sense of community, and provide access to cultural teachings and learning.

“The college is finding meaningful ways to move beyond the surface, providing engagement opportunities with Elders, Indigenous awareness training for all employees, and the inclusion of Indigenous perspectives and practices in our programs,” says Dr. Maurice Manyfingers, Director of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation at Bow Valley College.

Recognizing that building relationships and accountability are integral to Indigenous education, Bow Valley College’s new Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation portfolio is engaging and consulting local Indigenous communities to find areas for reciprocal relationship development.

“As we continue our journey towards Indigenization and reciprocity, we look forward to sharing how Bow Valley College is prioritizing Indigenous education and incorporating Indigenous histories and ways of knowing in all aspects of our college community,” says Connell.

– 30 –

About Bow Valley College

