Relativity Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Determination

NEW YORK, NY,, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relativity Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RACY) (the “Company”) today announced that, on April 23, 2024, the Company received a determination letter (the “Letter”) from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that Staff had determined to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market. The Staff’s determination was based upon the Company’s non-compliance with the requirements set forth in Listing Rule 5250(f), requiring the payment of all applicable fees as described in the Rule 5900 series. The Staff’s determination was based on the Company’s unpaid past due balance of assessed fees of $81,000.

About Relativity Acquisition Corp.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by Relativity Acquisition Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses in the legalized cannabis industry, including related industries such as consumer packaged goods, health & wellness, technology, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, distribution, logistics and brand management.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering and the Company’s annual or quarterly reports or proxy statement filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Email: info@relativityacquisitions.com

Website: www.relativityacquisitions.com