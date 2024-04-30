Polyethyleneimine Market worth $497 Million by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 0.8% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polyethyleneimine Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 497 million by 2029 from USD 479 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 0.8% in terms of value, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The polyethyleneimine market in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing sluggish growth due to several factors. Firstly, rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India are driving demand for polyethyleneimine across various applications such as water treatment, adhesives, coatings, and biomedical sectors.

List of Key Players in Polyethyleneimine Market:

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

FUJIFILM Wxako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Shanghai Holdenchem Co. (China)

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Polyethyleneimine Market:

Driver: Application growth in adhesives and sealants

Application growth in adhesives and sealants Restrain: Raw material price instability

Raw material price instability Opportunity: Expanding polyethyleneimine application in shale inhibition

Expanding polyethyleneimine application in shale inhibition Challenge: Stringent regulatory policies

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on type, the polyethyleneimine market has been segmented as follows.

Based on application, the polyethyleneimine market has been segmented as follows.

Based on the region, the polyethyleneimine market has been segmented as follows.

Polyethyleneimine market is segmented by type: Branched and Linear. Branched polyethyleneimine segments account for the largest market share of polyethyleneimine due to their unique properties and versatility in various applications. Branched polyethyleneimine, synthesized through ring-opening polymerization, offers primary, secondary, and tertiary amine groups, enhancing its effectiveness in applications like adhesives, detergents, water treatment chemicals, and more. The branched structure of polyethyleneimine provides increased functionality and reactivity, making it a preferred choice in industries requiring high-performance polymers with diverse amine functionalities, driving its dominance in the polyethyleneimine market.

Polyethyleneimine market is segmented by applications: Detergents, Adhesives & Sealants, Water Treatment Chemicals, Cosmetics, Paper, Coatings, Inks, and Dyes, and Other Applications. Adhesive and Sealants segment is the largest application of polyethyleneimine. Polyethyleneimine offers excellent adhesive properties, forming strong and durable bonds on various substrates, including metals, plastics, and ceramics. This versatility makes it a preferred choice for a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, and electronics, where adhesion plays a critical role in product performance and reliability. Moreover, polyethyleneimine's ability to adhere to both polar and non-polar surfaces enhance its applicability across diverse substrates, providing manufacturers with a versatile solution for bonding different materials effectively. Additionally, its fast-curing time and high bonding strength contribute to increased efficiency in manufacturing processes, leading to cost savings and improved productivity.

Furthermore, the growing demand for lightweight materials and the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly adhesive solutions drive the adoption of polyethyleneimine-based adhesives and sealants. As industries seek alternatives to traditional solvent-based adhesives, polyethyleneimine emerges as a favorable option due to its low toxicity and minimal environmental impact.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the overall polyethyleneimine market, in terms value, in 2024. The region is home to many end-use industries that require polyethyleneimine, such as water treatment, textiles, and adhesives. The burgeoning paper and pulp industry, as well as rising attention towards hygiene at home, have contributed to the growth of the polyethyleneimine market in the region. Asia-Pacific economies, led by China, Japan, South Korea, and India, have experienced rapid industrialization and urbanization, driving demand for polyethyleneimine in various applications such as water treatment, paper manufacturing, and coatings. Additionally, the region's burgeoning population and rising disposable incomes have fueled construction activities, thereby increasing the need for polyethyleneimine-based products in the construction sector.

