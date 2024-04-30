Regenerative Agriculture Market Projected to Surge at 15.6% CAGR, Touching US$ 5,710 Million by 2034, Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The regenerative agriculture market is forecasted to thrive to a valuation of US$ 4,364.4 million in 2024 and is likely to register a CAGR of 15.6%, garnering a valuation of US$ 5,710 million by the end of the projected period.



The growing focus of governments on sustainable practices in agriculture is propelling the global regenerative agriculture market demand. These initiatives include a range of financial aid programs, government grants, and legislative initiatives aimed at encouraging farmers to use regenerative farming methods.

Regenerative and sustainable agriculture is becoming increasingly popular among consumers, companies, and governments as the negative environmental effects of traditional agriculture become more apparent. The necessity to address climate change is among the key drivers driving the global market for regenerative agriculture. Customers are searching for sustainable and environmentally friendly items as they grow more aware of their surroundings.

Market players are trying to integrate regenerative agriculture methods into their supply chains. Industry giants are making significant investments in regenerative agriculture in response to customer demand for sustainably and ethically derived goods further propelling the market growth.

The concepts of regenerative agriculture offer sustainable agriculture that enhances and conserves resources, farmers and consumers alike lack the knowledge necessary to apply these practices widely. The fact that conventional agricultural practices have been used for many years is the primary cause of this issue.

Traditional farmers may be reluctant to adapt due to ingrained habits and a lack of knowledge about regenerative farming, especially in low-income communities. This issue is further exacerbated by the dearth of efficient educational resources. While agricultural extension services are important for information dissemination, they could not be offered or accessible in certain places.

South Korea is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 18.0% during the projected period. The growing focus on sustainable farming practices is driving the growth of the regenerative agriculture sector in South Korea. Agroforestry is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Numerous factors, such as biodiversity, and carbon sequestration, have contributed to this increase.

Key Takeaways from the Regenerative Agriculture Market:

The United States is likely to augment at a CAGR of 9% throughout 2034.

China is forecasted to flourish at a CAGR of 4% by the end of the forecast period.

Agroforestry is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 4% throughout 2034.

Biodiversity is expected to surge at a CAGR of 2% throughout 2034.

“Growing focus on sustainable agricultural practices is likely to boost the regenerative agriculture market growth during the forecast period” - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Industry Size in 2024 US$ 4,364.4 million Projected Industry Valuation in 2034 US$ 5,710 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 15.6% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Industry Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America; Latin America; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; South Asia and Pacific; East Asia; The Middle East and Africa Key Industry Segments Covered Practice, Application, Region Key Countries Profiled The United States; Canada; Brazil; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Spain; Italy; Poland; Russia; Czech Republic; Romania; India; Bangladesh; Australia; New Zealand; China; Japan; South Korea; GCC Countries; South Africa; Israel Key Companies Profiled Alter Eco Americas Inc.; Bluebird Grain Farms; Cargill Inc.; CIBO Technologies; Continuum Ag; Danone SA; EcoFarm; General Mills Inc.; Grounded; Nestlé S.A.; RegenAG; Regeneration Canada; Soil Capital Ltd.; White Oak Pastures

How are key players revolutionizing the Regenerative Agriculture Market?

The competitive landscape of the regenerative agriculture market is extremely fragmented with numerous market players competing to strengthen their position in the market. Major agricultural input market players are offering regenerative solutions in addition to traditional products.

In order to promote regenerative principles and facilitate information sharing, farmer cooperatives and nonprofit organizations are essential. Globally, competition is pushing breakthroughs in regenerative agricultural methods and collaboration as customer demand for sustainable food production rises.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Cargill and Nestlé Purina teamed up to invest in farmers using regenerative agricultural practices to enhance soil health and reduce the carbon footprint of Purina dry pet food products across North America, therefore contributing to a more sustainable future for people and their pets.

In September 2023, Soil Capital partnered with Regrow Ag to intensify their efforts throughout Europe and boost its transition to regenerative agriculture.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the regenerative agriculture market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the regenerative agriculture market, the report is segmented on the basis of Practice (Agroecology, Aquaculture, Biochar & Terra Preta, Agroforestry, No-till & Pasture Cropping, Holistically Managed Grazing, Silvopasture, and Others), Application (Soil & Crop Management, Nitrogen Fixation, Water Retention, Nutrient Cycle, Biodiversity, Operations Management, Carbon Sequestration, Ecosystem Services and Others), across 7 major regions ( North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia and Middle East and Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Regenerative Agriculture Industry:

By Practice:

Agroecology

Aquaculture

Biochar & Terra Preta

Agroforestry

No-till & Pasture Cropping

Holistically Managed Grazing

Silvopasture and other practices



By Application:

Soil & Crop Management

Nitrogen Fixation

Water Retention

Nutrient Cycle

Biodiversity

Operations Management

Carbon Sequestration

Ecosystem Services

Other Areas



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

