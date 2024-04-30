Greg Lindberg’s Strikingly Candid Interview With Jay Feldman Goes Viral

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author of 633 Days Inside, Greg Lindberg recently took center stage on the Mentors Collective Podcast, engaging in a comprehensive dialogue with host Dr. Jay Feldman. The 45-minute interview covered a spectrum of topics, ranging from business and leadership to overcoming adversity, achieving longevity, and prioritizing wellness. The interview has gone viral with over 50,000 views.



Lindberg, a multifaceted individual, bared his soul during the candid conversation with Dr. Feldman.

Reflecting on his initial struggles, Lindberg shared, "At the beginning, I spent all my time in the office. I slept and ate there, I did not have a social life and did not have an apartment. I remember getting excited when I got my first $200 check. As my businesses grew, I just kept going and never quit even when things were difficult."

Lindberg emphasized the importance of navigating challenges and leveraging failures as steppingstones to personal and professional growth. "I have not found success. I think once you find success, that’s the beginning of the end," Lindberg candidly expressed.

Delving into his newfound passion for wellness and longevity, Lindberg unveiled his commitment to inspiring people to lead healthier, happier, and more youthful lives through his brand Lifelong Labs.

Mentors Collective, founded by Dr. Jay Feldman, consistently features interviews with some of the world’s most accomplished leaders in healthcare and entrepreneurship, aiming to positively transform lives. The podcast, available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify, attracts millions of avid listeners.

For those eager to gain deeper insights into Greg Lindberg's Mentors Collective interview watch here or visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Lifelong Labs

Lifelong Labs is a wellness, longevity and leadership brand which provide science-based information and programs on fasting, cold exposure, exercise, nutrition, hormesis, sleep, mental wellness, leadership, career, and more. The company, launched in 2023, works with trusted health and wellness experts to provide guidance that is science-based, safe, effective and attainable. The brand connects with audiences through its website, newsletters, subscription-based programs and social media platforms. To learn more, visit LifelongLabs.com.

About Greg Lindberg

Greg Lindberg is a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and author. To learn more visit http://www.greglindberg.com or GregLindbergStory.com. Over the course of his career, he has acquired and transformed more than 100 companies that were either failing or underperforming, each time finding and empowering great talent—people with the same commitment to hard work, learning, entrepreneurship, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude. Today, this group of companies known as Global Growth is worth billions of dollars. His experiences as a leader and related challenges have inspired him to empower people to achieve optimal success through wellness, longevity and leadership. Lindberg also has authored three books: Failing Early & Failing Often: How to Turn Your Adversity into Advantage and 633 Days Inside: Lessons on Life and Leadership: LIFELONG: Quantum Biology, Anti-Aging Science and the Cutting-Edge Program That Will Transform Your Body and Mind. All of his books are available on Amazon. See: https://633days.com/ and see: https://lifelonglabs.com/. In 2020, he founded Interrogating Justice, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness and help advance solutions that hold corrupt government actors accountable, ensure fairness in sentencing, support reentry, and provide access to justice for all. To learn more visit: https://interrogatingjustice.org/.

