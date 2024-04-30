Flash News: OKX Ventures Announces Investment in L3E7, the World's First 3D Location-Based Service Game

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for April 30, 2024.





OKX Ventures Announces Investment in L3E7, the World's First 3D Location-Based Service Game

OKX Ventures today announced that it has made a strategic investment in L3E7, the world's first 3D location-based service (LBS) game. This investment comes on the heels of an impressive fundraising round for L3E7, which culminated in the successful accumulation of $10 million in funding, co-led by Spartan Group and SevenX Ventures.

L3E7 has been a stand out in the gaming industry, especially due to its innovative use of proprietary technology to meticulously reconstruct cyberpunk 3D Earth cities. This unique approach has garnered significant attention since the game's initial announcement, and the recent inaugural testing phase drew participation from a vast array of builders numbering in the thousands.



The investment by OKX Ventures is expected to further empower L3E7 to fortify its brand presence, escalate its game development endeavors, and tap into the burgeoning Web3 market by leveraging the unique appeal of LBS games. In addition, the fresh capital will provide crucial financial and industrial resources to support future offline business collaborations and intellectual property expansions.



OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "We are thrilled to be part of L3E7's journey. Its innovative approach of integrating both Web2 and Web3 domains and creating a multifaceted content ecosystem that thrives both digitally and in physical spaces is truly groundbreaking. Our investment in L3E7 not only underscores our commitment to supporting innovative gaming projects but also our belief in the immense potential that the intersection of gaming and blockchain technology holds."



With this investment, L3E7 is expected to continue its trajectory towards global prominence, aiming to establish itself as a premier gaming entity that attracts a diverse user base across multiple continents including North America, Asia, and Europe.

