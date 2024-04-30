Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Annual report for 2023

Please find attached Lerøy Seafood Group ASA's annual report for 2023. The annual report is also attached in a machine-readable format according to ESEF (European Single Electronic Format). As part of the group’s integrated reporting, an overview of priorities, measurements, and targets within environment, social and governance (“ESG”) is included.

The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend payment of NOK 2.50 per share for distribution in 2024. Key dates are set out in a separate stock exchange announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

