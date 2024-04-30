Biotalys Appoints Laura J. Meyer to Board of Directors

Ghent, Belgium, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, today announced that it has appointed Laura J. Meyer to its Board of Directors and head of the Audit Committee, effective September 25, 2024. Ms. Meyer will replace Ms. Catherine Moukheibir who has decided to step down from the board.

Ms. Meyer is Vice President, Investor Relations at Bayer, with responsibility for the Crop Science division, joining the company after leading Investor Relations for Monsanto since 2014. She initially joined Monsanto (now Bayer) in 1996 and served in pivotal financial roles in technology, commercial and product management organizations during the company’s transformation to the leading agricultural input company. Her more than 28 years of experience has spanned markets worldwide, including as the divisional Chief Financial Officer for the company’s global vegetable seeds and Asia row crops businesses.

“We are delighted to have someone with Laura’s unique skill set join us at this important juncture in Biotalys’ evolution,” said Simon Moroney, Chairman of Biotalys. “Her financial and commercial background will be particularly valuable as we advance our first products and expand our research pipeline. I would like to thank Catherine Moukheibir, who will be stepping down from the board, for her invaluable contributions during an important phase of the company’s growth. We will all miss her and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

“Laura’s financial expertise, business acumen and excellent communications skills will allow her to make immediate and critical contributions to Biotalys, and we look forward to her engagement with the company,” added Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Helash.

“I am excited and honored to join the board of Biotalys. I am passionate about agriculture and the demand for novel, sustainable solutions, like those offered by the AGROBODY technology platform, has never been greater,” said Ms. Meyer. “I am eager to contribute to another wave of transformative technologies for farmers around the globe.”

Ms. Meyer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Missouri-Columbia. A native of St. Charles, Missouri, she began her career as a CPA with Deloitte.

Ms. Meyer meets the requirements of an independent director, and the Board of Directors expressly confirms that it has no indication of any element that could call into question the independence of Ms. Meyer. Her appointment as independent director will be proposed for confirmation at the next shareholders meeting in accordance with article 7:88 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations.

