Capgemini records Q1 2024 revenues of €5.5 billion

in line with expectations

Revenues of €5,527 million, -3.5% at current exchange rates and -3.3% at constant exchange rates

Bookings of €5,655 million representing a solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.02

Paris, April 30, 2024 – The Capgemini Group reported Q1 2024 revenues of €5,527 million, -3.5% year-on-year at current exchange rates and -3.3% at constant exchange rates*.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said: “As anticipated, the market continued to slow down in Q1, and we confirm the growth trough is now behind us. We expect the market to gradually pick up toward an attractive exit growth rate in Q4, setting up for a more tangible acceleration in 2025.

The pipeline continues to grow and the demand for large-scale digital transformation projects remains strong. Client focus remains on operational and cost efficiency programs, however we also see good traction for our high-added value services in Intelligent industry as well as for our sustainability offerings.

In generative AI, we launched a new platform to enable clients to experiment with industry-specific use cases, and to industrialize them, at a controlled cost.

In that context, we reiterate all our objectives for the full year.”





Revenues

(in millions of euros) Change 2023 2024 Reported At constant exchange rates* Q1 5,729 5,527 -3.5% -3.3%

In line with the Group’s expectations, Capgemini’s Q1 revenues were down year-on-year at -3.3% at constant exchange rates* and -3.6% organically (i.e., adjusted for Group scope and exchange rates).

In a macro environment which remains soft, large corporations and organizations are still prioritizing operational agility and cost efficiency programs with fast payback, at the expense of non-strategic and discretionary deals. In that context, Capgemini’s high value-added service offerings - most notably in Intelligent Industry, as well as in activities driven by Cloud, Data & Artificial Intelligence - enjoyed a solid traction in Q1.

OPERATIONS BY REGION

At constant exchange rates, revenues in the North America region (28% of Group revenues in Q1 2024) declined by -7.1% year-on-year, a rate similar to Q4 2023. The Financial Services and TMT (Telecoms, Media and Technology) sectors contributed the most to this decline, partly offset by growth in the Manufacturing sector.

Revenues in the United Kingdom and Ireland region (12% of Group revenues) were down -3.2%, mostly driven by the Financial Services and TMT sectors. Conversely, the Services and Energy & Utilities sectors enjoyed solid momentum, as did the Manufacturing sector to a lesser extent.

Activity in France (20% of Group revenues) declined by -2.8%, with some softness in the Manufacturing and Financial Services sectors and a dynamic Public sector.

Revenues in the Rest of Europe region (32% of Group revenues) were almost stable at -0.5%. The underlying performance by sector showed more contrast, with good momentum in the Energy & Utilities and Public sectors and a visible contraction of the TMT sector.

Finally, revenues in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region (8% of Group revenues) were down -1.7% almost entirely driven by the Financial Services and TMT sectors, while the Consumer Goods & Retail sector proved quite dynamic.

OPERATIONS BY BUSINESS

At constant exchange rates, total revenues* of Strategy & Transformation services (9% of the Group’s total revenues in Q1 2024) were up +1.6% year-on-year at constant exchange rates. This growth reflects client focus on strategic initiatives to transform, optimize and adapt their business and operations to a challenging economic environment, as well as investment in Gen AI.

Total revenues of Applications & Technology services (62% of the Group’s total revenues and Capgemini’s core business) declined by -4.0%.

Lastly, Operations & Engineering (29% of the Group’s total revenues) total revenues contracted by -3.0%.

HEADCOUNT

The Group’s total headcount stood at 337,200 as at March 31, 2024, down 6% year-on-year. The offshore workforce represents 57% of the total headcount, i.e. 192,000 employees.

BOOKINGS

Bookings totaled €5,655 million in Q1 2024, down -3.5% year-on-year at constant exchange rates. The book-to-bill ratio of 1.02 is above the Q1 historical average.

OUTLOOK

The Group’s financial targets for 2024 are:

Revenue growth of +0% to +3% at constant currency;

Operating margin of 13.3% to 13.6%;

Organic free cash flow of around €1.9 billion.





The inorganic contribution to growth should be marginal at the lower end of the target range, and up to 1 point at the upper end.

CONFERENCE CALL

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer, accompanied by Nive Bhagat, Chief Financial Officer, and Olivier Sevillia, Chief Operating Officer, will present this press release during a conference call in English to be held today at 8.00 a.m. Paris time (CET). You can follow this conference call live via webcast at the following link. A replay will also be available for a period of one year.

All documents relating to this publication will be posted on the Capgemini investor website at https://investors.capgemini.com/en/.

PROVISIONAL CALENDAR

May 16, 2024 Shareholders’ meeting

July 26, 2024 Half-Year 2024 results

The dividend payment schedule to be submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting for approval would be:

May 29, 2024 Ex-dividend date on Euronext Paris

May 31, 2024 Payment of the dividend

APPENDIX3F1

BUSINESS CLASSIFICATION

Strategy & Transformation includes all strategy, innovation and transformation consulting services.

includes all strategy, innovation and transformation consulting services. Applications & Technology brings together “Application Services” and related activities and notably local technology services. Operations & Engineering encompasses all other Group businesses. These comprise Business Services (including Business Process Outsourcing and transaction services), all Infrastructure and Cloud services, and R&D and Engineering services.





brings together “Application Services” and related activities and notably local technology services.

DEFINITIONS

Organic growth or like-for-like growth in revenues is the growth rate calculated at constant Group scope and exchange rates. The Group scope and exchange rates used are those for the reported period. Exchange rates for the reported period are also used to calculate growth at constant exchange rates.

Reconciliation of growth rates Q1 2024 Organic growth -3.6% Changes in Group scope +0.3 pts Growth at constant exchange rates -3.3% Exchange rate fluctuations -0.2 pts Reported growth -3.5%

When determining activity trends by business and in accordance with internal operating performance measures, growth at constant exchange rates is calculated based on total revenues, i.e., before elimination of inter-business billing. The Group considers this to be more representative of activity levels by business. As its businesses change, an increasing number of contracts require a range of business expertise for delivery, leading to a rise in inter-business flows.

Operating margin is one of the Group’s key performance indicators. It is defined as the difference between revenues and operating costs. It is calculated before “Other operating income and expense” which include amortization of intangible assets recognized in business combinations, expenses relative to share-based compensation (including social security contributions and employer contributions) and employee share ownership plan, and non-recurring revenues and expenses, notably impairment of goodwill, negative goodwill, capital gains or losses on disposals of consolidated companies or businesses, restructuring costs incurred under a detailed formal plan approved by the Group’s management, the cost of acquiring and integrating companies acquired by the Group, including earn-outs comprising conditions of presence, and the effects of curtailments, settlements and transfers of defined benefit pension plans.

Normalized net profit is equal to profit for the year (Group share) adjusted for the impact of items recognized in “Other operating income and expense”, net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate. Normalized earnings per share is computed like basic earnings per share, i.e., excluding dilution.

Organic free cash flow is equal to cash flow from operations less acquisitions of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets (net of disposals) and repayments of lease liabilities, adjusted for cash out relating to the net interest cost.

Net debt (or net cash) comprises (i) cash and cash equivalents, as presented in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (consisting of short-term investments and cash at bank) less bank overdrafts, and also including (ii) cash management assets (assets presented separately in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position due to their characteristics), less (iii) short- and long-term borrowings. Account is also taken of (iv) the impact of hedging instruments when these relate to borrowings, intercompany loans, and own shares.

RESULTS BY REGION

Revenues

(in millions of euros) Year-on-year growth Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Reported At constant exchange rates North America 1,663 1,527 -8.2% -7.1% United Kingdom and Ireland 686 684 -0.4% -3.2% France 1,163 1,131 -2.8% -2.8% Rest of Europe 1,739 1,729 -0.6% -0.5% Asia-Pacific and Latin America 478 456 -4.5% -1.7% TOTAL 5,729 5,527 -3.5% -3.3%

RESULTS BY BUSINESS

Total revenues*

(% of Group revenues) Year-on-year growth

at constant exchange rates

in total revenues of the business



Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Strategy & Transformation 9% 9% +1.6% Applications & Technology 62% 62% -4.0% Operations & Engineering 29% 29% -3.0%





