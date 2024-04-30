Water Purifier Market To Reach USD 54.8 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing use of water purifiers enhances the market demand.

Water purification extends beyond the removal of solid particles and chemicals; it encompasses the elimination of radium, microscopic contaminants, and harmful pathogens. The increasing demand for water purifiers stems from rising waterborne diseases such as typhoid, cholera, diarrhea, hepatitis, and other health ailments linked to elevated water contamination levels due to industrialization and pollution. This issue particularly occurs in developing nations, where lax regulations regarding untreated waste discharge into water bodies allow companies to release chemicals and toxins directly, exacerbating water pollution and waterborne diseases. Consequently, there's a growing imperative for water purifiers to safeguard access to clean drinking water and mitigate health risks associated with contaminated water sources.

Aquasana, a water filter company, reports that 77% of Americans utilize water filters or purifiers, citing their primary concern as purifying water to eliminate contaminants like lead found in tap water. Alongside lead, individuals have expressed concerns about chlorine, chloramines, various bacteria, and other harmful microorganisms in their water sources, which has driven the decision to invest in water purifiers.

The demand for water purifiers experienced a significant surge during the pandemic, people sought purified water to minimize the risk of contracting infections and diseases. Post-pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift in consumer behavior toward heightened awareness regarding food and beverage consumption. Individuals prioritize healthy options, including water, to bolster immunity and well-being.

Segmentation Overview:

The water purifier market has been segmented into product type, category, portability, application, and region.

Point-of-use filters accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The market is segmented by product type into point-of-use filters and point-of-entry filters. Point-of-use filters hold a significant share in the product type segment because they easily fit in kitchens, waiting rooms, or offices and take up little space. These filters can be under-the-sink filters, countertop filters, faucet-mounted filters, or tabletop pitchers.

RO Filters accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on category, the market is segmented as RO, UV, and gravity filters. RO filters hold a significant share in the water purifier market category segment. RO filters are excellent for water cleaning as they effectively remove dissolved salts, dirt, impurities, bacteria, and other waste by passing water through a semi-permeable membrane, leading to maximized filtration and better results.

Water Purifier Market Report Highlights:

The water purifier market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2032.

The demand for water purifiers is rising due to the rise in water contamination caused by increased natural calamities and industrialization, which has resulted in increased discharge of industrial and untreated waste into water bodies.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the water purifier market. The demand for clean water is growing rapidly, mainly in South Asian countries, due to the rising population and water needs in this region.

Some prominent players in the water purifier market report include Kent RO, Eureka Forbes Limited, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., The 3M Company, SUEZ Group, Amway Global, General Electric Company, Brita LP, and others.

