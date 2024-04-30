KBC Group: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels’ regulated market between 22 April 2024 and 26 April 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 22-04-2024 0 € 0 N/A N/A N/A 23-04-2024 70 000 € 4 973 101 € 71.04 € 70.70 € 71.36 24-04-2024 70 000 € 4 995 137 € 71.36 € 70.92 € 71.54 25-04-2024 73 000 € 5 090 188 € 69.73 € 69.30 € 71.44 26-04-2024 74 000 € 5 118 536 € 69.17 € 68.84 € 70.04

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 15 131 378 on 26 April 2024, for a total consideration of € 903 335 459.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment