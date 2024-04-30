GTT: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris – April 30, 2024 - The 2023 universal registration document of GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz), a technology and engineering company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gas, was registered with the French stock market authorities (AMF) on April 29, 2024.

The French version is publicly available free of charge, in accordance with applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from the “Finance” page of the GTT’s website at www.gtt.fr.

The English version of the 2023 universal registration document will soon be available on the GTT’s website.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

the annual financial report;

the management report of the Board of Directors;

the report by the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors;

documents related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on June 12, 2024 (agenda, draft resolutions and report of the Board of Directors to the combined shareholders’ meeting); and

the description of the share buyback program.

Financial agenda

Shareholders’ Meeting: June 12, 2024

Ex-dividend date of the balance of the dividend for the 2023 financial year 1 : June 18, 2024

: June 18, 2024 Payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2023 financial year 1 : June 20, 2024

: June 20, 2024 Publication of the 2024 half-year results: July 25, 2024 (after close of trading)

2024 third-quarter results: October 25, 2024 (after close of trading)





Investor relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87

Media contact:

press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 56 37

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels’ economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of zero-carbon solutions. Through its subsidiary, Elogen, which designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, GTT is also actively involved in the green hydrogen sector.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

1 subject to the necessary approvals at the Shareholders’ Meeting of June 12, 2024

