Ex-day of dividends allocated by the shareholders' meeting of Invalda INVL held on 30/04/2024

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Invalda INVL AB (hereinafter - the Company) held on 30 April 2024 passed a resolution to approve the allocation of EUR 0.10 dividends per share for the year 2023. The total amount allocated for dividends is EUR 1.2 million.

The Company notes that dividends will be paid and the procedure for payment of dividends for the year 2023 will be announced within one month of the General Meeting of Shareholders approving the decision to pay dividends. Dividends will be entitled to those persons who will be shareholders of Invalda INVL AB at the end of the tenth business day after the General Meeting of Shareholders that has decided to allocate a part of the profit for dividend payment (at the end of 15 May 2024).

The ex-date is 14 May 2024. From that date the shares of Invalda INVL (ISIN code LT0000102279) acquired on the stock exchange with settlement cycle T+2 do not entitle to receive dividends for the 2023.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Raimondas Rajeckas, CFO of Invalda INVL

E-mail raimondas@invaldainvl.com

Attachment