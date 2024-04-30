Next Day Delivery Market To Reach Positive CAGR By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rise in e-commerce platforms drives the dynamics for the next-day delivery industry.

The intensifying competition among e-commerce platforms stands as a primary catalyst driving market growth. E-commerce companies are actively innovating across various facets, including shopping convenience and expedited delivery, to enhance the consumer experience. By prioritizing faster order fulfillment, these platforms effectively elevate overall customer satisfaction levels and bolster positive brand perception, leading to favorable word-of-mouth endorsements.

Next day delivery options, in particular, have gained significant traction among consumers, spanning industries such as e-commerce retail, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Consumers gravitate towards next day delivery for its swiftness and convenience, especially for items like clothing, birthday gifts, and packaged foods. Additionally, in the pharmaceutical sector, next day delivery plays a critical role in ensuring timely access to medications, particularly those with specific dosing schedules.

Moreover, next day delivery offers a more flexible cut-off time for placing orders compared to other expedited delivery options, further enhancing its appeal to consumers. Beyond its logistical advantages, next day delivery also serves as a powerful marketing tool, attracting new customers and fostering loyalty among existing clientele. The availability of overnight shipping options expands the customer base and reinforces brand loyalty, contributing to sustained business growth for e-commerce platforms.

Segmentation Overview:

The next day delivery market has been segmented into mode of transportation, business model, application, and region.

The B2B segment dominates the business model category and is projected to retain a leading position in the forecast period.

Based on the business model, the next day delivery market is segmented into B2B, B2C, and D2C. The B2B segment dominated the next day delivery market in 2023. The segment's growth is attributed to the urgent demand for consumer goods, electronics, and other household items from different retailers and wholesalers.

Roadways dominate the transportation category in 2023

Based on the mode of transportation, the market for next day delivery is segmented into airways, roadways, and railways. The roadway mode dominates the market based on the mode of transport used. It is the oldest and most adapted mode of transport. Continuous developments in vehicle and road conditions have contributed largely towards its growth.

Next Day Delivery Market Report Highlights:

The next day delivery market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 14.2% by 2032.

Asia-Pacific is a dominant market for next day deliveries and is projected to attain a positive CAGR in the coming years.

Some prominent players in the next day delivery market report include Amazon.com Inc., FedEx, DHL, OnTrac, UPS, USPS, Optima Shipping, LSO Inc., CJ Logistics Corporation, Cainiao Intelligent Logistics Holdings Co., Ltd. (Alibaba Group), and DSV.

