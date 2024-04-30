Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 17

Company announcement no. 30

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 996,000  119,218,860
22. April 2024 15,000 119.50 1,792,500
23. April 2024 17,000 118.11 2,007,870
24. April 2024 16,000 120.95 1,935,200
25. April 2024 16,000 122.25 1,956,000
26. April 2024 16,000 122.37 1,957,920
Total week 17 75,000   9,268,700
Total accumulated 1,071,000   128,487,560

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,214,538 treasury shares. equal to 1.03 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236


Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

