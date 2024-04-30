UAE Online Gifting Market Report 2023-2024 & 2029 Featuring Ferns N Petals, Floward MENA, JOI Gifts, Tinas, Blooming Box, Mange Tout Gifts, Giftbag, Jasani, 1800 Gift Portal, and Giftshabibi

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Online Gifting Market 2023-2029 Size, Industry, Revenue, Growth, Size, Share, Value, Outlook & COVID-19 Impact: Market Forecast By Product Types, By Applications, By Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE Online Gifting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2023-2029.
The market has grown significantly over the past couple of years on the back of rapidly growing digitalization, high internet penetration and growing corporate gifting culture across the country. The COVID-19 pandemic induced a sharp upsurge in e-commerce volumes owing to lockdown restrictions imposed by the government to prevent virus spread. Further, the shift in consumer preference towards online channels is expected to persist over the coming years, creating huge opportunities for online/e-commerce businesses including the online gifting market.
The online gifting market in UAE is largely driven by the rich & heritage gifting culture across the Arab region coupled with numerous occasions for gifting, including birthdays, anniversaries, corporate events and religious festivals. Since there are more than 60 nationalities living across UAE, the demand for the gifting industry has grown widely on the back of an increased number of gifting occasions coupled with the high-working class population in the country.
The corporate gifting market has been witnessing traction in recent years on account of an evolving corporate culture that rewards and recognises its employees driving the sales of online gifts during major festivals celebrated by the diverse workforce.
Market Segmentation by Product Types
Non-combo gift types acquired the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. However, digital gifts would witness the maximum growth rate in the forecasted time frame owing to growing demand from the corporate sector with the growing trend of gifting to employees as performance recognition and festive rewards.
Market Segmentation by Applications
Residential/personal gifts accounted for the highest market revenue share owing to the high number of gifting occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, religious festivals, private events and parties, etc. However, the corporate sector will grow at a higher growth rate in the coming years on account of the increasing corporate gifting culture among businesses.
Market Segmentation by Regions
Dubai held the largest share in the UAE Online Gifting Industry in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance followed by Abu Dhabi owing to the highest working-class population coupled with the highest per capita income.
Market Scope and Segmentation
The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:
By Product Types
- Non-Combo
- Combo
- Digital Gifts
By Applications
- Residential/Personal
- Corporate
By Regions
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai
- Sharjah
- Ajman
- Umm Al-Quwain
- Fujairah
- Ras Al Khaimah
- Al Ain
