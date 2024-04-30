Global Chloromethane Industry Report 2024-2032: Expanding Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry, Growing Demand for Methylene Chloride, Rising Adoption in Adhesives and Sealants

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chloromethane Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2024 To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The chloromethane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, driven by versatile applications, diverse end-user industries, and strategic initiatives by key players.

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2022 to 2032 considering 2023 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.

The three drivers, including the growing demand for Methylene Chloride, rising adoption in Adhesives and Sealants, and expanding applications in the pharmaceutical industry, underscore the compound's integral role across various sectors. However, environmental concerns associated with certain chloromethane compounds pose a significant restraint, necessitating industry-wide efforts to adopt sustainable practices.

The competitive trends in the chloromethane market highlight key players and their strategies, providing an overall outlook on the industry landscape. In 2023, companies such as DowDuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, AGC Chemicals, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited, Tokuyama Corporation, KEM ONE emerged as top players, leveraging their expertise in chemical manufacturing and continuous investments in research and development.

The key strategies employed by these players include product innovations, strategic collaborations, and geographical expansions. As the market progresses from 2024 to 2032, the competitive landscape is expected to witness increased investments in technology advancements, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen market presence and cater to evolving industrial needs.



The geographic segment analyzes trends, identifying regions with the highest CAGR and revenue percentage in the chloromethane market. In the forecast period from 2024 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by industrialization, urbanization, and increasing demand from end-user industries. North America is anticipated to maintain the highest revenue percentage, owing to robust regulatory frameworks and established industrial applications. These geographic trends underscore the global nature of the chloromethane market, with variations in regional dynamics influencing market growth.



The market segmentation provides a nuanced understanding of the demand for specific chloromethane products in various applications and industries. The geographic segment highlights regional trends, while competitive trends showcase key players shaping the industry landscape. As the market progresses from 2024 to 2032, strategic collaborations, technological innovations, and a focus on sustainability are expected to drive sustained growth. The chloromethane market, with its diverse applications and global reach, remains a key player in the chemical industry, contributing to industrial processes across multiple sectors.



Key Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Methylene Chloride



The chloromethane market experiences robust growth, primarily fueled by the increasing demand for Methylene Chloride. Evidenced by its extensive application as an industrial solvent, paint stripper, and degreaser, Methylene Chloride has become a key driver of market expansion. Companies like DowDuPont and AkzoNobel have played a pivotal role in meeting this demand.

In 2023, Methylene Chloride emerged as the leading product category, both in terms of revenue and the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the compound's versatility in various industries, including paints and coatings, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.



Rising Adoption in Adhesives and Sealants



Another significant driver of the chloromethane market is the rising adoption of chloromethane products, especially in the Adhesives and Sealants segment. Evidenced by the increasing use of chloromethane compounds as bonding agents in construction, automotive, and industrial applications, this driver contributes to the market's upward trajectory.

Companies like INOVYN and Shin-Etsu Chemical are actively participating in this trend. The Adhesives and Sealants application segment exhibited not only the highest revenue in 2023 but also the highest expected CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This signals the critical role of chloromethane compounds in providing strong and durable adhesive solutions across multiple industries.



Expanding Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry



The chloromethane market experiences a boost in demand from the pharmaceutical industry, serving as a significant driver. Evidenced by its use as a methylating and chlorinating agent in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, chloromethane compounds have become indispensable. Companies such as SRF Limited and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited have capitalized on this trend.

In 2023, the Pharmaceutical end-user segment garnered substantial revenue, reflecting the increasing reliance on chloromethane for synthesizing pharmaceutical intermediates. Moreover, the segment is poised for continued growth with the highest expected CAGR during the forecast period. This driver underlines the crucial role of chloromethane in the pharmaceutical sector's manufacturing processes.



Restraint



Despite the positive growth drivers, a notable restraint in the chloromethane market is the environmental concerns associated with certain chloromethane compounds. Evidenced by the environmental impact of carbon tetrachloride, a prominent chloromethane product, this restraint raises concerns about its adverse effects on ecosystems and human health.

Companies operating in this market, including Occidental Petroleum Corporation and Shin-Etsu Chemical, face the challenge of addressing these environmental issues. In response to regulatory pressures and increasing awareness of sustainability, there is a growing need for alternative, eco-friendly compounds in certain applications. This restraint emphasizes the industry's responsibility to adopt environmentally friendly practices and explore alternative products that can mitigate the negative environmental impact associated with specific chloromethane compounds.



Key Market Segmentation

Market by Product: Methylene Chloride Dominates the Market



The market segmentation based on products distinguishes between Methylene Chloride, Methyl Chloride, Carbon Tetrachloride, Chloroform, and Others. In 2023, Methylene Chloride led in terms of both revenue and the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This underscores its dominance as a versatile industrial solvent and paint stripper. Simultaneously, the Others category exhibited the second-highest CAGR, reflecting the diverse applications and demand for specialized chloromethane compounds.



Market by Application: Adhesives and Sealants Dominate the Market



The segmentation based on applications delineates the demand for chloromethane in Refrigerants, Industrial solvents, Silicone Polymers, Laboratory Chemicals, and more. In 2023, Adhesives and Sealants led in terms of revenue, indicating the widespread adoption of chloromethane compounds in bonding solutions. Simultaneously, the Chemical Intermediates segment exhibited the highest CAGR, reflecting the compound's critical role in various chemical manufacturing processes. This nuanced segmentation caters to the diverse applications of chloromethane compounds across different industries, providing insights into specific market trends.



Market by End-user: Pharmaceutical segment Dominates the Market



The end-user segmentation analyzes the adoption of chloromethane in pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Textile, and other industries. In 2023, the Pharmaceutical segment led in terms of revenue, emphasizing the compound's integral role as a methylating and chlorinating agent in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Simultaneously, the Adhesives and Sealants segment exhibited the highest CAGR, indicating the increasing use of chloromethane in bonding applications across various industries. This segmentation recognizes the varied industries where chloromethane compounds play a crucial role, with a focus on addressing specific market needs.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Chloromethane market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2032.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Chloromethane market?

Which is the largest regional market for Chloromethane market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Chloromethane market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Chloromethane market worldwide?

Companies Featured

DowDuPont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

AGC Chemicals

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited

Tokuyama Corporation

KEM ONE

Market Segmentation

Product

Methylene Chloride

Methyl Chloride

Carbon Tetrachloride

Chloroform

Others

Application

Refrigerant

Industrial Solvent

Silicone Polymers

Laboratory Chemicals

Chemical Intermediates

Methylating & Chlorinating Agent

Propellant & Blowing Agent

Catalyst Carrier

Herbicide

Local Anesthetic

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

End-Use

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

Textile

Automotive

Construction

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care Products

Plastics & Rubber

Others

Region Segment (2022 - 2032; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

