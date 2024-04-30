Qalbox, Islamic Streaming Service, Partners with NoorKids and Durioo+ to Enrich Islamic Learning for Children





Singapore, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qalbox, created by the team behind the popular Muslim Pro app, has partnered with NoorKids and Durioo+ to enhance the educational offerings available to Muslim children worldwide. This partnership seamlessly merges education with entertainment, specifically tailored to meet the needs of young Muslim audiences.



NoorKids, renowned for its engaging Islamic educational content, and Durioo+, known for its Islamic cartoons and animations, have combined forces with Qalbox to improve the quality and accessibility of Islamic educational materials.

"These partnerships mark a significant milestone in our mission to nurture the holistic development of Muslim children around the globe," said Nafees Khundker, Group Managing Director of Bitsmedia. "This collaboration is uniquely positioned to enrich young minds while entertaining them, ensuring that the values and history of Islam are passed on in an engaging and memorable way.“

This collaboration introduces a diverse range of shows and educational programs, such as 'Little Ammar', 'Mina & Mila', and 'Science with Abibi'. Each program is crafted to simplify complex Islamic topics through engaging storytelling, making foundational Islamic teachings accessible and relatable, thus nurturing well-rounded young individuals.

Launching in sync with the festivities of Eid, this initiative invites families to delve into a world of enriched Islamic content, fostering a deeper connection with Islamic values, history, and culture. For more details on the partnership and to explore the new content offerings, please visit https://app.muslimpro.com/qalbox/browse .

About Qalbox

Qalbox is a global content streaming service, hosts a diverse range of content celebrating Muslim identities and cultures. From feature films to documentaries, Quranic recitations and supplications, and originals, Qalbox aims to create a global platform for Muslim creativity and filmmakers.



Qalbox is available on web, mobile (Android and iPhone), tablets, Chromecast, tvOS/Apple TV, Samsung Tizen TV and Android TV. It is conveniently accessible through the Muslim Pro app with a 2-in-1 or standalone subscription for those seeking a dedicated Muslim streaming service. Explore the world of Muslim narratives at qalbox.com .

About Muslim Pro

The Muslim Pro app is the world’s most popular Muslim lifestyle app with more than 150 million downloads across 190 markets since its inception in 2009. Starting out as a mobile application primarily focused on delivering accurate prayer times for the Muslim community, the app has evolved to become a comprehensive product meeting diverse user needs including the global content streaming service, Qalbox .

Key features include precise prayer times and tracking, Adhan (call to prayer), full audio of the Quran, Qibla Compass, Hijri Calendar, and Zakat (alms) Calculation. Additionally, the app offers lifestyle-inspired content, encompassing Inspiration, and Community features to cater to the varied interests of the global Muslim community. Accessible on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the Muslim Pro app continues to serve as an essential resource for the global Muslim community. For more information, visit https://www.muslimpro.com/ .



About Durioo+

Durioo+ is a leading Islamic streaming service for children, featuring a rich library of cartoons, animations, and educational content that blends entertainment with Islamic values. It's designed to engage young Muslim minds in a fun, meaningful way. Available on web, mobile, and tablets, Durioo+ is accessible anywhere, making Islamic learning enjoyable for kids. Visit duriooplus.com to explore.