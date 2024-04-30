Global GaN Substrate Industry Research 2024-2032: Rapid Expansion in Power Electronics, Demand for High-Frequency RF Devices, Applications in Optoelectronics

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GaN Substrate Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2024 To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GaN substrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance electronic devices globally.

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2022 to 2032 considering 2023 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2024 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific emerges as the region with the highest revenues, propelled by substantial investments in research and development, fostering technological advancements and widespread adoption of GaN substrates. North America and Europe contribute significantly to the market's revenue, reflecting their strong foothold in the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Middle East and Africa exhibit steady growth, indicating the expanding applications of GaN substrates in emerging industrial sectors.

The GaN substrate market is characterized by intense competition among key players, each employing distinct strategies to maintain their market position. In 2023, prominent players such as Cree Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Aixtron SE, Kyma Technologies, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, MTI Corporation, NGK Insulators, Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Soitec, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. dominate the market.

These players focus on strategic initiatives such as product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Product innovation remains a key strategy, with companies continuously investing in research and development to enhance the performance and efficiency of GaN substrates. Collaborations and partnerships with technology providers, research institutions, and end-users are common trends, aiming to leverage combined expertise for comprehensive solutions. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions are employed to expand market reach and capabilities. Overall, the competitive landscape is marked by a balance between established players driving innovation and emerging companies seeking niche opportunities.



Key Market Drivers

Market Drivers

Expansion in Power Electronics Applications: Growing demand for power-efficient electronic systems, especially in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and power supplies, fuels adoption of GaN substrates.

Example: Increasing deployment of GaN-based power devices in various industries showcases material's ability to enhance energy efficiency.

Demand for High-Frequency RF Devices: Growing need for high-frequency RF devices in telecommunications, aerospace, and defense sectors drives market growth.

Evidence: Increasing deployment of GaN-based RF devices in communication infrastructure and radar systems.

Expanding Applications in Optoelectronics: GaN substrates find extensive use in developing high-brightness LEDs and laser diodes, fostering market expansion.

Example: Widespread adoption of GaN-based optoelectronic devices in displays, automotive lighting, and medical imaging.

Market Restraint

Supply Chain Constraints and Production Costs: Complex manufacturing processes and elevated production costs pose challenges, impacting market growth.

Evidence: Challenges faced by manufacturers in maintaining consistent and cost-effective supply chains for GaN substrates.

Key Market Segmentation

Market by Type:

GaN on Sapphire: Highest revenue due to high crystal quality and thermal stability.

GaN on Diamond: Highest CAGR driven by exceptional thermal conductivity and durability.

GaN on Si and GaN on GaN: Steady growth in both revenue and CAGR, catering to diverse industry requirements.

Market by Size:

6-inch substrates: Lead in revenue, optimal balance between manufacturing cost and wafer real estate utilization.

4-inch substrates: Highest CAGR, growing preference for smaller-sized wafers due to cost-effectiveness.

Market by Applications:

Transistors: Highest revenue, integral role in power electronics.

LEDs: Highest CAGR, increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Market by End-use Industries:

IT & Telecommunication: Leads in revenue, critical role in high-frequency applications.

Automotive: Highest CAGR, growing integration in electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of GaN Substrate market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2032.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the GaN Substrate market?

Which is the largest regional market for GaN Substrate market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving GaN Substrate market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the GaN Substrate market worldwide?

Companies Featured

Cree Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Aixtron SE

Kyma Technologies, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

MTI Corporation

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Soitec

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Type

GaN on Sapphire

GaN on Si

GaN on GaN

GaN on Diamond

Size

2 Inch

4 Inch

6 Inch

8 Inch

Application

Transistors

RF Devices

Lasers

LEDs

Others (ICs, Controllers, etc.)

End-Use

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace &Defense

Healthcare

Others (Energy & Utility, Industrial, etc.)

Region Segment (2022 - 2032; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ru2joq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.