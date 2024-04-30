Agricultural Testing Market To Reach USD 11.8 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Enhanced farming practices and the use of a modernized agricultural testing market drives the industry growth.

A significant driver of the agricultural testing market growth is the presence of stringent food regulations governing farming practices and the use of chemicals. Farming practices worldwide have been scrutinized, with regulatory bodies imposing strict rules on permissible chemical usage to mitigate food infections and diseases. According to the World Health Organization, farmers utilize over 1,000 pesticides to protect crops from pests. However, the excessive use of poor-quality and inexpensive pesticides often leads to soil and water pollution and the production of low-quality produce. These factors underscore the increasing demand for agricultural testing services.

Furthermore, the rising consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of harmful fertilizers and pesticides on crop yields is another key factor driving market growth. While these chemicals are employed to meet the food demands of a growing population, they also pose health risks and compromise the taste and quality of agricultural products. Consequently, consumer dissatisfaction and mounting complaints against producers have prompted a shift in consumption patterns, emphasizing the need for stringent testing protocols to ensure the delivery of high-quality outputs.

Segmentation Overview:

The agricultural testing market has been segmented into sample, application, technology, and region.

Soil accounts for a significant market share in the agricultural testing industry.

Based on the sample, the market is segmented into soil, water, seed, and compost. Soil holds a significant share in the sample segment as it is necessary for farmers to understand soil quality. This helps them prepare the land for growth by adding needed manure and other inputs to get good quality and abundant crop produce to meet the rising food demand.

Safety testing accounts for a robust share in the market.

The market is segmented by application, into safety testing, quality assurance, and others. Safety testing holds a significant share in the application segment due to increased awareness, food safety policies, and testing needs. Non-compliance with these national and international rules attracts strict punishments, and the producer can also face bans in different countries.

Agricultural Testing Market Report Highlights:

The agricultural testing market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2032.

The stringent regulations in the farming industry drive the agricultural testing market.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the agricultural testing market as this region has a substantial share in the agricultural market, with China, India, and Australia leading in this region. These countries are also major food exporting countries, with the rise in the stringent rules regarding imported food quality checks in many developed countries.

Some prominent players in the agricultural testing market report include Intertek, AsureQuality, APAL Agricultural Laboratories, Agrifood Technology, Agvise Laboratories, SCS Global, Agilent Technologies Inc., Charm Science Inc., LGC Limited, and RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd.

