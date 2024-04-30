Magnesium Sulphate Market Projected to Reach US$ 1.44 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There has been an increase in the demand for magnesium sulphate as a fertilizer in the agriculture sector due to its high nutritional value. It helps in plant growth and enhances food quality, which will lead the market value to reach US$ 861.6 million in 2024. This updated report by Fact.MR projected the global magnesium sulphate market to advance at a 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4184



Magnesium sulphate is also used in the medical sector owing to its use in the treatment of eclampsia and pre-eclampsia. It is an anticonvulsant drug, which is recommended by the World Health Organization as a low-cost, safe, and effective treatment for severe eclampsia and pre-eclampsia. In addition, the rising consumption of magnesium sulphate in various personal care products, such as skin care, hair care, etc. is estimated to widen opportunities for market players.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.44 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Demand for magnesium sulphate is calculated to reach a value of US$ 861.6 million in 2024.

Worldwide sales of magnesium sulphate are projected to reach US$ 1.44 billion by 2034-end.

The market has been projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is estimated to hold 17.5% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Food & feed additives are poised to hold 21.7% of the global market share by 2034.

Sales of magnesium sulphate in Japan are approximated to climb at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.

“Growing use of magnesium sulfate in cosmetics & personal care products, such as skincare products, hair products, skin fresheners, and sun-tan products, are creating lucrative opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Related Market Projections for 2034

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market US$ 1.2 Billion Magnesium Hydroxide Market US$ 1.3 Billion Magnesium Chloride Market US$ 3 Billion Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market US$ 84 Million

Noteworthy Role of China in Producing Magnesium Sulphate

Demand for magnesium sulphate in China is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach a market value of US$ 203.5 million by 2034-end. China holds a prominent position as one of the prominent producers of magnesium sulphate around the world. Growing magnesium sulphate manufacturing leads to the export of the material, which is estimated to help the country maintain its prominence among other country markets.



Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Mag Products India Private Limited (MPIPL)

Baoding

ZIBO JINXING CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd

WeifangHuakang Magnesium Sulphate Co., Ltd.

UMAI CHEMICAL Co. Ltd.

Rech Chemical Co. Ltd

PQ Corporation

Laizhou Guangcheng Chemical Co., Ltd

K+S Group

Giles Chemical

Mani Agro Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4184

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the magnesium sulphate market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (heptahydrate (epsomite), anhydrous (calcined kieserite), monohydrate (kieserite) and application (agriculture additives, food & feed additives, pharmaceutical additives, chemical intermediaries, pulp & paper additives), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Magnesium Hydroxide Market: Magnesium hydroxide sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2032.

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: The global magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,152.0 million in 2033.

Magnesium Chloride Market: Global magnesium chloride usage is anticipated to surge at 6.3% CAHR through 2032.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog