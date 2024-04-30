Global Gas Separation Membrane Market by Module, Material Type, Application and Region, Forecast to 2030: A Forecasted $1.6 Billion Opportunity, Driven by the Rising Demand for Clean Energy

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Separation Membrane Market by Module, Material Type, Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, CDR, Vapor/Gas Separation, Vapor/Vapor Separation, Air Dehydration, H2S Removal), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gas separation membrane market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030 from USD 1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The growing demand for clean energy is driving the increased adoption of gas separation membranes. This technology encompasses diverse methods and processes designed to separate various gases from mixtures based on distinctive properties including size, solubility, chemical reactivity, or molecular weight. Gas separation technology finds extensive applications across a spectrum of industries, playing a vital role in processes such as gas purification, environmental conservation, energy generation, and healthcare.

Premium Insights

Rapid Industrialization and Emerging Economies to Drive Gas Separation Membrane Market in Asia-Pacific During Forecast Period

Plate and Frame Module to Hold Largest Share of Gas Separation Membrane Market in 2030

Polyimide & Polyaramide Material Type to Lead Gas Separation Membrane Market in 2030

Carbon Dioxide Removal Application to Capture Largest Share of Gas Separation Membrane Market in 2030

India to Register Highest CAGR in Gas Separation Membrane Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Need for Membranes in Carbon Dioxide Separation Processes Rising Demand for Membranes in Nitrogen Generation and Syngas Cleaning Increasing Implementation of Environmental Regulations and Stringent Emission Standards

Restraints Technical Disadvantages Compared to Alternative Gas Separation Technologies Plasticization of Polymeric Membranes in High-Temperature Applications

Opportunities Rising Demand for Clean Energy Development of Mixed Matrix Membranes

Challenges Upscaling and Commercializing New Membranes Requirement for High Initial Investment for Development and Installation of Polymeric Membranes for Separation



Research Coverage



This report provides detailed segmentation of the gas separation membrane market and forecasts its market size until 2030. The market has been segmented based on type (polyimide & polyaramide, polysulfone, cellulose acetate), module (spiral wound, hollow fiber, plate & frame), application (nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, vapor / gas separation, vapor / vapor separation, air dehydration, H2S), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the market for the gas separation membrane market. The key players in the gas separation membrane market are Air Liquide (France), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), UBE Corporation. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), SLB (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon (US) among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Technology Analysis

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Technology

Membrane Condenser Technology

Mixed Matrix Membrane

Case Study Analysis

Air Products Provided Gas Separation Membrane Technology to Oil Field for Methane Extraction

Honeywell Uop's Separex Membrane Technology Used for Natural Gas Processing to Adhere to Stringent Purity Standards and Transportation Regulations

Fujifilm Corporation's Fujifilm Apura Gas Separation Membranes Offer Efficient and Long-Lasting Natural Gas Treatment

Companies Featured

Theway Membranes

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Honeywell Uop

Ube Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.

Dic Corporation

Generon

Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.

Slb

Airrane

Atlas Copco Ab

Evonik Industries AG

Borsig Membrane Technology GmbH

Compact Membrane Systems

Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co. Ltd.

Genrich Membranes Pvt. Ltd.

Jsc Grasys.

Conifer Systems

Megavision Membrane

Novamem

Permselect

Pervatech

Sepratek

