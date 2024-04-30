Global FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) Industry Outlook 2024-2029: Total of 64 FPSOs are Expected to Start Operations, 26 Planned and 38 in Early Stages of Development

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FPSO Industry Outlook, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, a total of 64 planned and announced FPSOs are expected to start operations during the outlook period 2024-2029. Of these 26 represent the number of planned FPSOs with identified development plans and 38 represent the number of early stages announced FPSOs that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to get approved for development.
Scope
- Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2024 to 2029 by key regions globally
- Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2029 by key countries and operators in a region
- Average water depth and storage capacity of FPSOs
- Details of major planned and announced FPSOs globally up to 2029
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Upcoming FPSOs Outlook
- Global FPSOs by Start Year
- Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Region
- Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries
- Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators
02. Major Projects Announcements and Postponements
- Major FPSO Announcements
- Major Postponed FPSOs
- Major Stalled FPSOs
03. FPSOs Outlook in Africa
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Country
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Operator
- Planned and Announced FPSOs in Africa
04. FPSOs Outlook in Asia
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Country
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Operator
- Planned and Announced FPSOs in Asia
05. FPSOs Outlook in Europe
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Country
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Operator
- Planned and Announced FPSOs in Europe
06. FPSOs Outlook in North America
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in North America by Country and Operator
07. FPSOs Outlook in Oceania
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Oceania by Country
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Oceania by Operator
- Planned and Announced FPSOs in Oceania
08. FPSOs Outlook in South America
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in South America by Country
- Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in South America by Operator
- Planned and Announced FPSOs in South America
09. Appendix
