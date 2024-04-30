Global FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading) Industry Outlook 2024-2029: Total of 64 FPSOs are Expected to Start Operations, 26 Planned and 38 in Early Stages of Development

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global FPSO Industry Outlook, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Globally, a total of 64 planned and announced FPSOs are expected to start operations during the outlook period 2024-2029. Of these 26 represent the number of planned FPSOs with identified development plans and 38 represent the number of early stages announced FPSOs that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to get approved for development.

Scope

Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2024 to 2029 by key regions globally

Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2029 by key countries and operators in a region

Average water depth and storage capacity of FPSOs

Details of major planned and announced FPSOs globally up to 2029

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Upcoming FPSOs Outlook

Global FPSOs by Start Year

Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Region

Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries

Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators

02. Major Projects Announcements and Postponements

Major FPSO Announcements

Major Postponed FPSOs

Major Stalled FPSOs

03. FPSOs Outlook in Africa

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Operator

Planned and Announced FPSOs in Africa

04. FPSOs Outlook in Asia

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Operator

Planned and Announced FPSOs in Asia

05. FPSOs Outlook in Europe

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Operator

Planned and Announced FPSOs in Europe

06. FPSOs Outlook in North America

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in North America by Country and Operator

07. FPSOs Outlook in Oceania

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Oceania by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Oceania by Operator

Planned and Announced FPSOs in Oceania

08. FPSOs Outlook in South America

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in South America by Country

Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in South America by Operator

Planned and Announced FPSOs in South America

09. Appendix

