Top 5 Emerging Travel & Tourism Markets 2024-2027: Top 5 Emerging Countries (China, Brazil, India, Mexico, South Africa) Projected to Reach $1.15 Trillion by 2027

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel & Tourism Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Travel & Tourism industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $453.39 billion to the global travel & tourism industry in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1,150.00 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 20.5% over the 2022-27 period.

Within the travel & tourism industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $215.68 billion in 2022. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $117,050.3 and $71.38 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the travel & tourism industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $726.12 billion in 2027, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $193,376.7 and $143.90 billion, respectively.

Report Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five travel & tourism Industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five travel & tourism Industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key travel & tourism Industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five travel & tourism Industry with five year forecasts

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the emerging five travel & tourism Industry by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the emerging five travel & tourism Industry in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five travel & tourism Industry?

How has the Industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the emerging five travel & tourism Industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Travel & Tourism

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Travel & Tourism in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Travel & Tourism in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Travel & Tourism in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Travel & Tourism in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Travel & Tourism in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix

14.1. Methodology



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

La Francaise Des Jeux SA

Best Western International Inc

easyJet Airline Company Ltd

Lottomatica Group SpA

Aeroflot OAO

Air Canada

Trip.com Group Ltd

MGM Resorts International

McDonald's Corp

SAS Scandinavian Airlines Denmark A/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

Scandic Hotels Group AB

Expedia Group Inc

S Group

Finnair Oyj

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

MakeMyTrip Ltd

Domino's Pizza, Inc.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

Alsea SAB de CV

Air France-KLM SA

Teremok OOO

CWT Pte Ltd

Singapore Airlines Ltd

Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd

Tsogo Sun Ltd

South African Airways SOC

Hanatour Service Inc

CJ Corp

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Nordic Choice Hotels

LATAM Airlines Brazil

Accor SA

Toyoko Inn Co Ltd

Japan Airlines Co Ltd

Crown Resorts Ltd

Qantas Airways Limited

Jin Jiang International Holdings Co Ltd

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Fletcher Hotel Group

Whitbread PLC

Entain PLC

Booking Holdings Inc

Delta Air Lines Inc

PT Panorama Sentrawisata Tbk

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc

Aerovias de Mexico SA de CV

Marriott International Inc

Jollibee Foods Corp

Turkish Airlines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnhvtn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.