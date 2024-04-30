Top 5 Emerging Travel & Tourism Markets 2024-2027: Top 5 Emerging Countries (China, Brazil, India, Mexico, South Africa) Projected to Reach $1.15 Trillion by 2027

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel & Tourism Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Travel & Tourism industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $453.39 billion to the global travel & tourism industry in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.5% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1,150.00 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 20.5% over the 2022-27 period.
- Within the travel & tourism industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $215.68 billion in 2022. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $117,050.3 and $71.38 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the travel & tourism industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $726.12 billion in 2027, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $193,376.7 and $143.90 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Travel & Tourism
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Travel & Tourism in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Travel & Tourism in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Travel & Tourism in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Travel & Tourism in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Travel & Tourism in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
14.1. Methodology
