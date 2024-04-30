Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology Insights and Forecasts, 2019-2022 & 2023-2032: Focus on United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by total prevalent cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, genotype-specific prevalent cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and comorbidity-associated prevalent cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.



Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

In 2022, there were approximately 220,352 prevalent cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency in the 7MM. The US accounted for nearly 60% of the total prevalent cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency in the 7MM, and these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

As per The epidemiology model, the genotype of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency was divided into three groups: PiZZ, PiSZ, and others (including PiMZ and other less common genotypes). In 2022, there were approximately 119,274, 7,316, and 5,937 cases of PiZZ, PiSZ, and other genotypes, respectively. The genotype-specific prevalent cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency are projected to increase by 2032.

In 2022, in the US, comorbidity associated with lung diseases was most common, occurring in around 77% of the total alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency cases, followed by other diseases occurring in around 15% of the cases, while 8% of the cases had liver diseases. The report estimates that by 2032, these cases are expected to increase.

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, around 22,597 cases, while Italy had the least cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, nearly 12,219 in 2022.

In EU4 and the UK, of the total prevalent cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, around 78% were PiZZ genotypes, 10% were PiSZ, and nearly 12% were of other genotypes in 2022. These cases are expected to rise during the forecast period (2023-2032).

In EU4 and the UK, comorbidities associated with lung diseases were ranked first with 70,546 cases, followed by other diseases with 8,939 cases, and liver disease with 8,316 cases in 2022.

In 2022, Japan accounted for the lowest prevalent cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency among the 7MM, making up nearly 0.01% of the total cases. The cases are estimated to change during the forecast period.

In Japan, lung disease-associated comorbidities in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency occurred in around 18 cases, while liver diseases and other diseases were found in nearly two and three cases of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, respectively, in 2022.

