WOO X Research Insights: Crucial BTC Price Levels Amid $11.94 Billion Spot ETF Inflows

In its daily research note, WOO X Research noted BTC falling to a low of $61,756, “entering a resistance area that sparked a bull counter-attack that drove the price to a high of $64,734.”

The daily note said Bitcoin's ability to maintain levels within the $61,100-$66,000 range signifies a consolidation phase while breaching $66,000 and holding above $68,000 suggests potential bullish momentum.

"Overall, BTC is anticipated to persist in its fluctuations within the $60,000-$68,000 range. This adjustment phase has endured for six weeks, with the market eagerly anticipating the emergence of the subsequent major upward trend following these fluctuations," the note further reads.

WOO X Research said the net inflow of BTC spot ETFs underlines the growing demand for cryptocurrency investment products, noting the specific ETFs have drawn attention for their trading volumes and net flows:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC): Witnessed a single-day net outflow of $24.66 million, contributing to a cumulative net outflow of $17.21 billion.





Invesco Bitcoin ETF (IBIT): Recorded a single-day turnover of $758 million, with no net inflow reported, but maintaining a cumulative net inflow of $15.48 billion.





Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (FBTC): Reported a single-day turnover of $224 million, experiencing a net outflow of $6.85 million.





ARK Bitcoin ETF (ARKB): Noted a single-day net outflow of $31.34 million, with a trading volume of $80.47 million.



In addition to analyzing BTC performance, WOO X Research provided insights into trending projects in the crypto space, monitoring crypto projects with significant potential, large community bases, and active on-chain trading. The team looked for premium projects in their early stages, particularly those yet to issue tokens or secure listings on mainstream exchanges. Certain functionalities, especially those that may be construed as offering investment advice, are kept confidential for internal use only and will not be made public.

