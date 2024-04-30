Top 5 Emerging Dog Care Markets Report 2024 with Analysis and Forecasts Through 2019-2028 - Brazil to Lead Dog Care Industry, Projected at $11.40 Billion in 2028

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dog Care Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Dog Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $20.53 billion to the global dog care industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $32.07 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 9.3% over the 2023-28 period.
- Within the dog care industry, Mexico is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $6.91 billion in 2023. This was followed by Brazil and China with a value of $6.5 and $6.31 billion, respectively.
- Brazil is expected to lead the dog care industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $11.40 billion in 2028, followed by Mexico and China with expected values of $10.58 and $8.61 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Dog Care
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Dog Care in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Dog Care in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Dog Care in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Dog Care in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Dog Care in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
13.1. Mars, Incorporated
13.2. Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH
13.3. Real Pet Food Company Ltd
13.4. EBOS Group Ltd
13.5. Nestle SA
13.6. Yantai China Pet Foods Co Ltd
13.7. Indian Broiler Group Pvt Ltd
13.8. PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk
13.9. Agrolimen S.A.
13.10. Unicharm Corp
13.11. ADM Animal Nutrition Inc
13.12. Fish4Pets Ltd
13.13. Wellness Pet Co
13.14. Montego Pet Nutrition (Pty) Ltd
13.15. Harim Corporation
13.16. Multifit Tiernahrungs GmbH
13.17. Lider Pet Food Yem San ve Tic AS
13.18. RCL Foods Ltd
13.19. Archer Daniels Midland Co
13.20. Marukan Co Ltd
13.21. Champion Petfoods LP
13.22. Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd
13.23. Armitage Pet Care
13.24. The J.M. Smucker Co
13.25. Colgate-Palmolive Co
14 Appendix
14.1. Methodology
