Top 5 Emerging Dog Care Markets Report 2024 with Analysis and Forecasts Through 2019-2028 - Brazil to Lead Dog Care Industry, Projected at $11.40 Billion in 2028

The Emerging 5 Dog Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $20.53 billion to the global dog care industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $32.07 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 9.3% over the 2023-28 period.

Within the dog care industry, Mexico is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $6.91 billion in 2023. This was followed by Brazil and China with a value of $6.5 and $6.31 billion, respectively.

Brazil is expected to lead the dog care industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $11.40 billion in 2028, followed by Mexico and China with expected values of $10.58 and $8.61 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Dog Care

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Dog Care in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Dog Care in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Dog Care in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Dog Care in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Dog Care in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

13.1. Mars, Incorporated

13.2. Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

13.3. Real Pet Food Company Ltd

13.4. EBOS Group Ltd

13.5. Nestle SA

13.6. Yantai China Pet Foods Co Ltd

13.7. Indian Broiler Group Pvt Ltd

13.8. PT Central Proteina Prima Tbk

13.9. Agrolimen S.A.

13.10. Unicharm Corp

13.11. ADM Animal Nutrition Inc

13.12. Fish4Pets Ltd

13.13. Wellness Pet Co

13.14. Montego Pet Nutrition (Pty) Ltd

13.15. Harim Corporation

13.16. Multifit Tiernahrungs GmbH

13.17. Lider Pet Food Yem San ve Tic AS

13.18. RCL Foods Ltd

13.19. Archer Daniels Midland Co

13.20. Marukan Co Ltd

13.21. Champion Petfoods LP

13.22. Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd

13.23. Armitage Pet Care

13.24. The J.M. Smucker Co

13.25. Colgate-Palmolive Co



14 Appendix

14.1. Methodology

