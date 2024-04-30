Pfizer's ABRYSVO (RSVpreF) for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in 7MM: Market Size, Forecasts, and Emerging Insights 2019-2023 & 2023-2032

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ABRYSVO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about ABRYSVO for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the ABRYSVO for RSV in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ABRYSVO for RSV.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ABRYSVO market forecast analysis for RSV in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in RSV.



Drug Summary



Pfizer's investigational RSV vaccine candidate, ABRYSVO (RSVpreF), builds on foundational basic science discoveries, including those made at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which detailed the crystal structure of prefusion F, a key form of the viral fusion protein (F) that RSV uses to attack human cells.

The NIH research showed that antibodies specific to the prefusion form were highly effective at blocking virus infection, suggesting a prefusion F-based vaccine may confer optimal protection against RSV. After this important discovery, Pfizer tested numerous versions of the viral protein and identified those that elicited a strong antiviral immune response in preclinical evaluation. The vaccine candidate comprises two preF proteins selected to optimize protection against RSV A and B. Currently, the company is investigating this vaccine in many Phase III clinical trials.



ABRYSVO Analytical Perspective

In-depth ABRYSVO Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of ABRYSVO for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



ABRYSVO Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of ABRYSVO for RSV covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ABRYSVO dominance.

Other emerging products for RSV are expected to give tough market competition to ABRYSVO and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ABRYSVO in RSV.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ABRYSVO from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ABRYSVO in RSV.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of ABRYSVO?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to ABRYSVO in Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the ABRYSVO development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to ABRYSVO for RSV?

What is the forecasted market scenario of ABRYSVO for RSV?

What are the forecasted sales of ABRYSVO in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to ABRYSVO for RSV?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of RSV?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. ABRYSVO Overview in RSV

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. ABRYSVO Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ABRYSVO in RSV

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of ABRYSVO in the 7MM for RSV

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of ABRYSVO in the United States for RSV

5.3.2. Market Size of ABRYSVO in Germany for RSV

5.3.3. Market Size of ABRYSVO in France for RSV

5.3.4. Market Size of ABRYSVO in Italy for RSV

5.3.5. Market Size of ABRYSVO in Spain for RSV

5.3.6. Market Size of ABRYSVO in the United Kingdom for RSV

5.3.7. Market Size of ABRYSVO in Japan for RSV



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfj1i8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.