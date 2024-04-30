Regulated mHealth Apps Thematic Research Report 2024

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulated mHealth Apps (2024) - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

Mobile health, often abbreviated as mHealth, is a general term for the use of mobile phones and other wireless technology in medical care. Mobile medical devices, including mHealth apps, have revolutionized the way patients are treated. mHealth apps refer to health apps that are available to download on a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet.

They can be used by either a patient or a healthcare provider, and they encourage patients to take control of their health by tracking their own medical data, accessing their medical records, and communicating with healthcare providers.

While there are several categories of mHealth apps, this report will focus on medical apps, which are regulated and generally need a prescription or corresponding device (such as an implantable device) to use. Regulated mHealth apps are approved by the relevant national regulator to act as a medical device. Some devices are clinical focused and other are indication specific.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic briefing

Trends

Industry analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Viz.ai

Stryker

BrainLAB

Boston Scientific

eKare

Biofourmis

Philips

Siemens Healthineers

Big Health

Voluntis

Welldoc

Dexcom

Akili Interactive

Pfizer Australia

Abbott

