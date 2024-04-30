Robotics in Construction Thematic Research Report 2024: AI and Cloud Computing are Unlocking the Potential of Robotics

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics in Construction - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Robotics in Construction" thematic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the impact of robotics in construction, including key players, challenges, and market size and growth forecasts. The report elucidates the growing importance of robotics in the construction sector along with the progress made by the leading construction companies to adopt robotics. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.

AI and cloud computing are unlocking the potential of robotics, enabling robots to collaborate and access data efficiently. Robotics have various uses in the construction industry, with different types of robots being used for tasks such as concrete 3D printing, bricklaying, and inspection. Robotics can increase safety, improve productivity, and help meet environmental regulations in construction. While uptake of robotics in the construction industry has been slow, it is expected to increase as costs of adoption decrease and the benefits become more evident.

Robotics have myriad uses in the construction industry



The main types of robots used in construction are caged industrial robots (3D printing, off-site modular construction), industrial co-bots (bricklaying, demolition, materials handling), exoskeletons, drones, and inspection robots. Specialized robots have also been developed to perform very specific and repetitive tasks to greatly improve productivity. For example, Built Robotics' fully autonomous solar piling system installs over five times as many piles per day as a manual team.



As a technology, robotics is unique in that it actively engages and interacts within the physical world. Robots can increase safety on construction sites, ensure projects are delivered on time, and help maintain productivity at a time when fewer people are pursuing a career in the construction industry. With advances in off-site modular construction and 3D printing of concrete, construction companies can create higher quality, lower cost builds in line with increased environmental regulation.

Uptake is slow but will increase as costs decrease



The construction industry has been generally slow to digitalize and adopt new technologies. As an industry, it relies heavily on manual labor resulting in low productivity growth. Adopting robotics technology at scale across the industry would facilitate an increase in productivity. As costs decrease and the benefits become increasingly evident, construction companies will implement more robots across the ecosystem.



Key Highlights



The construction industry is known for its strict timelines, hazardous conditions, and tight profit margins. Yet the industry relies heavily on human labor, which can be slower and less accurate than machines, and also puts human lives at risk. The Occupational Information Network ranks manual dexterity as the most important skill for construction workers, along with other physical abilities. However, the adoption of robotics in construction could lead to significant productivity gains. Robotics as a technology is unique in its ability to actively engage and interact with the physical world, making it well-suited to disrupt the construction industry.



The construction industry has been struggling to recruit labor to meet requirements. In a 2023 the analyst survey, 51% of respondents said that a lack of sufficiently skilled labor was one of their main three barriers to investing in new technology. The industry's aging workforce is a long-term issue, and its unfavorable perception is a significant obstacle in attracting young people. The adoption of robotics on work sites will alleviate labor shortages by enabling fewer workers to achieve more. Additionally, if companies are seen to be adopting newer technologies and innovative processes, this can help attract younger, more tech-savvy workers.



The use of robots can reduce how often workers are exposed to hazardous equipment and environments and need to undertake manual heavy lifting tasks. Loads can be safely lifted and transferred between stages without human intervention. Other dangerous tasks, such as roofing and demolition work, can increasingly be completed by robots. Advances in remote control technology also mean that, for some tasks, no human needs to be on the construction site. Instead, operators can observe from a remote location and intervene if necessary.

Robotics has a long history, but only relatively recently have conditions aligned to unlock its full potential. Those conditions are technological, economic, and demographic:

Cloud computing, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) enable robots to collaborate and access huge amounts of data uninterruptedly.

Automation is key to improving productivity across various sectors, including construction.

Societies are using robots to care for older people and address shortages in the workforce.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Construction Challenges

The Impact of Robotics on Construction

Case Studies

Robotics Timeline

Market Size and Growth Forecasts

Signals

M&A trends

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Robotics Value Chain

Robotics manufacturing

Hardware components

Software components

Robotics as a service

Companies

Leading robotics adopters in construction

Leading robotics vendors

Specialist robotics vendors in construction

Sector Scorecard

Construction sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB

Acciona

Advanced Construction Robotics

Bouygues

Brokk

Built Robotics

Caterpillar

Cognex

Construction of Buildings on Demand

Construction Robotics

Cyberdyne

Doosan

Estun Automation

FANUC

FBR

HollySys

Honda

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

Intuitive Surgical

iRobot

Keyence

Laing O'Rourke

Midea

Nabtesco

Naska.AI

Northrop Grumman

Omron

Rockwell Automation

Royal BAM

Saipem

Shimizu

Siasun Robot & Automation

Skanska

Skycatch

Strabag

Stryker

Teradyne

Toyota

Vinci

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzlcve

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.