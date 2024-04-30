The World Market for Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation 2024-2030: A Forecasted $4.4 Billion Opportunity, Dominated by Hexagon Purus, Worthington Enterprises, Plastic Omnium, Tenaris, Luxfer Holdings

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market by Modular Storage (Fuel Storage, Distribution Systems), Application (Vehicles, Railways, Marine, Stationary Storage, Trailers), Tank Type (Type 1, 2, 3, 4), Pressure and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market is estimated to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2024 to USD 4.4 billion by 2030; it is expected to record a CAGR of 52.4% during the forecast period. Government mandates and incentives promoting renewable energy sources, including hydrogen, drive the demand for hydrogen storage and transportation infrastructure. In regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe there is an increase in the number of fuel cell vehicles. With this rising adoption of fuel cell vehicles, demand for hydrogen stationary storage systems and trailers for hydrogen transportation has increased.







Hydrogen Distribution Systems: The second largest segment of the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market, by modular storage



Based on modular Storage, the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market has been segmented into Hydrogen Distribution Systems and Hydrogen Fuel Storage Systems. The Hydrogen Distribution Systems is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of hydrogen as a clean energy source, coupled with the demand for zero-emission transportation solutions, drives the adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles and, consequently, the need for distribution infrastructure.



By pressure, the above 500 bar segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period



Based on pressure, the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market is segmented into below 200 bars, 200 to 500 bars and Above 500 bars. The above 500 bars segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market during the forecast period. Advances in tank design, such as conformable tanks and cryogenic tanks, allow for compact and efficient storage of hydrogen at pressures below 500 bars, enhancing market feasibility.



North America is expected to be the largest region in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market



North America is expected to be the largest region in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market during the forecast period. The proliferation of hydrogen refueling stations across North America is a pivotal catalyst for the widespread adoption of hydrogen-powered transportation solutions. This growth in refueling infrastructure not only addresses the immediate need for convenient fuel access but also signals confidence in the long-term viability and scalability of hydrogen as a clean energy alternative.



Research Coverage



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market by tank type, pressure, modular storage, material type and application, and Region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report comprehensively reviews the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market.

The market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation market are Hexagon Purus (Norway), Worthington Enterprises (US), Plastic Omnium (France), Tenaris (US), Luxfer Holdings PLC (England). The major strategy adopted by the players includes new product launches, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and investments & expansions.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 393 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 52.4% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Investments in Infrastructure Development to Drive Market Between 2023 and 2030

Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in North America to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Hydrogen Fuel Storage Systems Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2030

Above 500 Bar Segment to Dominate Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2030

Type 4 Segment to Lead Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2030

Vehicles Segment to Account for Largest Share of Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market in 2030

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Adoption of Low-Emission Fuels Rising Deployment of Hydrogen Storage Tanks in Transportation Applications Expansion of Hydrogen Infrastructure

Restraints Energy Loss During Hydrogen Production High Cost of Composite Material-Based Tanks and Strict Regulatory Approvals

Opportunities Advancements in Hydrogen Storage Technologies Increasing Government Programs to Assist Hydrogen Economy Growth

Challenges High Costs Associated with Blue Hydrogen Production Safety Concerns Related to Hydrogen Storage and Transportation



Case Study Analysis

Nel Hydrogen's Strategy of Revolutionizing Transit Depot Fueling Problem Statement Solution

Honda's Solar-Hydrogen Refueling Station Problem Statement Solution

Anglo American's Initiatives for Hydrogen-Powered Mine Truck Problem Statement Solution



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Material-based Hydrogen Storage Compressed Hydrogen Storage

Complementary Technology Cryogenic Hydrogen Storage

Adjacent Technology Hydrogen Energy Storage



Companies Featured

Hexagon Purus

Worthington Enterprises

Plastic Omnium

Tenaris

Luxfer Holdings PLC

NPROXX

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Composite Advanced Technologies, LLC

Pragma Industries

Taian Strength Equipments Co. Ltd.

Weldship

Umoe Advanced Composites

Bayotech

Marine Service Noord

Steelhead Composites, Inc.

Mahytec

Doosan Mobility Innovation

AMS Composite Cylinders

BNH Gas Tanks

Shijiazhuang Enric Gas Equipment Co. Ltd.

Calvera Hydrogen

Advanced Structural Technologies

Vako GmbH & Co. KG

Alsafe Company

Faber Italy

