Stronger capital structure

Copenhagen, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 6-2024





Hypefactors, providing users with a real-time overview to reputation and trust metrics for companies, brands, competitors, industries, and trends, is pleased to announce an investment (private placement) of DKK 2.0 million. The share price for the capital increase is DKK 3.193, which is ten days closing price average minus a 10% discount.

The total number of new shares to be issued is 626,370, increasing the total number of shares from 11,443,728 to 12,070,098. This financial action benefits the company’s capital structure directly.





Important reminder for all shareholders: Last day of trading is May 14

As previously announced, Hypefactors will be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. A decision that was backed by 98.44% of shareholders vote. All shareholders should be aware that last day of trading will be May 14, 2024. The delisting of the company’s shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark will eliminate a formal marketplace for trading the company’s shares. Instead, future transactions involving the company’s stock will occur over the counter. This is expected to reduce the liquidity of the company’s shares further. Consequently, buying and selling company shares may become more challenging, and transactions may require legal support, which the parties involved in any over-the-counter dealings would need to fund independently. A shareholder’s tax status regarding the shares may change, as the shares will no longer be listed on a SME Growth Market.

----

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an AI based reputation and corporate trust technology company, providing a tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to several facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Martin Michael Hansen, Chairman of the Board: + 45 20871845, e-mail: mmh@yu.agency

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, e-mail: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com