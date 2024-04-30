2024 Luxury Tourism Trends Report: Key Destinations, Challenges and Opportunities, Luxury Travel, Online Travel

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Luxury Travel (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analysis of key market trends in the luxury tourism industry. Major key destinations are analysed, along with an analysis of travelers to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained.



Personalization often goes hand in hand with premiumization. With the wide variety of tourism offerings, high-yielding travelers are likely to be attracted to offerings that are tailored to their needs and offer unique experiences. The total hotel revenue for luxury hotels in the US increased by 24% from 2022 to 2023. This is a significantly higher percentage increase than the US budget hotel sub-sector, which experienced a YoY revenue increase of 15%.

In 2023, with the aftermath of pandemic driving the shift towards remote and hybrid work, there has been a surge in demand for high-end accommodations and workspaces that cater to the needs of digital nomads.



