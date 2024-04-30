Global 3D Printed Satellite Market Report 2024 - Maxar Space Systems, Boeing, 3D Systems, Northrop Grumman and Fleet Space Technologies Dominate

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printed Satellite Market by Component (Antenna, Bracket, Shield, Housing and Propulsion), Satellite Mass (Nano and microsatellite, small satellite, medium and large satellite), Application and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The satellite industry is undergoing an intense transformation, driven by a convergence of technological advancements that are shaping the future of 3D-printed satellites. The 3D-printed satellite is at a critical juncture, driven by rapid technological advancements and intensified by global supply chain vulnerabilities and shifting geopolitical landscapes. With a growing emphasis on proactive 3D printed satellites, outsourcing 3D printed satellite components, and strategic partnerships, the industry is evolving to ensure the sustainability and readiness of 3D printed satellites in a rapidly changing environment.







The 3D printed satellite market is projected to grow from USD 112 million in 2024 to USD 487 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2024 to 2030. The 3D-printed satellite market has the potential to make space exploration more accessible and affordable. By reducing the cost and complexity of satellite manufacturing, 3D printing could enable more countries and companies to participate in the space industry. Satellites that have less physical weight are also given higher preference in space missions as their weight directly affects the costs involved in the manufacturing of components used in satellites. Maxar Space Systems, Boeing, 3D Systems, Northrop Grumman and Fleet Space Technologies are some of the leading players operating in the 3D printed satellite market.

The small satellite segment will account for the highest growth in the 3D printed satellite market during the forecast period.

Based on satellite mass, the 3D Printed Satellite Market has been classified into nano and microsatellites, small satellites, and Medium and Large Satellites. The miniaturization of satellites, driven by advances in component and system miniaturization, has been a transformative trend in the space industry. One key enabler of this trend is 3D printing technology, which facilitates the creation of intricate, lightweight structures perfectly suited for smaller satellites.

The housing segment to account for largest market share in the 3D Printed Satellite market during the forecast period.

Based on the components, the 3D Printed Satellite Market has been classified into antenna, bracket, shield, housing, and propulsion. The housing segment has the largest market share during the forecast period. This is because 3D-printed housing ensures a precise fit for the satellite's components while reducing weight and optimizing performance.

The North America market is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America takes the lead in this market because of its significant space spending, innovative technology, and strong industrial foundation. The region boasts a robust ecosystem of technology companies and research institutions, fostering innovation and expertise in additive manufacturing techniques. Additionally, North America is home to a significant portion of the global space industry, providing ample opportunities for collaboration and adoption of 3D printing in satellite production. Furthermore, the supportive regulatory environment and favorable investment in the region contribute to the growth of this emerging market segment. These factors collectively position North America at the forefront of the 3D printed satellite market, offering a competitive edge in terms of technological advancement and market leadership.

Research Coverage

The study covers the 3D-printed satellite market across various segments and subsegments. It aims to estimate the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on satellite mass, application, components, manufacturing technique, and region.

This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their solutions and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $112 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $487 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.7%





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Small Satellites to be Fastest-Growing Segment During Forecast Market

Bracket Segment to Exhibit Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Communication to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

North America to Hold Largest Market Share in 2024

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in 3D Printed Satellite Market - Increased Government Investments in 3D Printing Technology to Drive Market

Printed Satellite Market, by Satellite Mass - Small Satellites to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Printed Satellite Market, by Component - Housing to Surpass Other Segments During Forecast Period

Printed Satellite Market, by Application - Communication Segment to Secure Leading Market Position During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Customized Functional Parts in Satellite Manufacturing

Cost Efficiencies in Satellite Production

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Components from Space Industry

Government Investments in 3D Printing Projects

Short Supply Chain of Space Components

Restraints

High Cost of 3D Printing Equipment

Stringent Industry Certifications and Lack of Process Control

Opportunities

Development of New 3D Printing Technologies Requiring Less Production Time

Advancements in Printing Technologies

Challenges

Product Quality Compliance

Limited Availability and High Costs of Raw Materials

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of 3D Printed Satellites, by Key Player

Average Selling Price of 3D Printed Satellites, by Satellite Mass

Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region

Use Case Analysis

Redesign of Titanium Inserts with Additive Manufacturing

Printing in Satellite Mounting Structures

Engine Optimization with 3D Printing

Engine Blade Repair with Laser Metal Deposition

Printing in Fluid Systems

Technology Analysis

Innovative 3D Printing Technologies

Printing

Artificial Intelligence

Trade Data Analysis

Import Value of Spacecraft, Including Satellites and Suborbital & Spacecraft Launch Vehicles (Hs Code: 880260)

Export Value of Spacecraft, Including Satellites and Suborbital & Spacecraft Launch Vehicles (Hs Code: 880260)

Business Models of Satellite Manufacturing

Build-To-Order

Standardized Platform

Constellation Manufacturing

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Miniaturization of Satellites

Advanced Materials

Integration of Electronics

Hybrid Manufacturing

Large-Scale Space 3D Printing

Impact of Megatrends

Global Connectivity and Communication

Space Exploration and Commercialization

Sustainability

Companies Featured

Maxar Space Systems

Northrop Grumman

Fleet Space Technologies Pty Ltd

Systems, Inc.

Boeing

Thales Alenia Space

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

CRP Technology S.R.L

Swissto12

Redwire Corporation

Ruag Group

Moog Inc.

Renishaw PLC

Zenith Tecnica

OC Oerlikon Management

Stratasys

Sidus Space

Exone

Hexcel Corporation

Nano Dimension

Optomec Inc

Optisys Inc

Trumpf

Anywaves

Dawn Aerospace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/413n91

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment