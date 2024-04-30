Global Urology Supplements Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Asia Pacific Emerges as Dominant Force, Multi-Ingredient Supplements Lead

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urology Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Multi-ingredient, Single Ingredient), Application (Urinary Tract Infections, Kidney Health, Prostate Health), Formulation, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urology supplements market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.14% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population and awareness regarding health and fitness.







The COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight negative impact on the urology supplements industry. This is mainly because of the closure of healthcare facilities and postponement of non-emergency procedures, which has contributed to the decline in demand for urology supplements. Moreover, disruption in the supply chain has limited the scope of the market for supplements due to the lesser availability and lockdown in many regions.



The aging population is the primary contributor to the growing prevalence of overactive bladder (OAB), as the risk of developing this condition increases with age. Additionally, certain medical conditions including diabetes and urinary tract infections (UTIs) are further expected to increase the risk of developing overactive bladder in an individual. According to an article published by NCBI in May 2023, a study by North American epidemiological indicated that the prevalence of OAB in women has been reported nearly 16% which increases to approximated 30% in women with over 65 years age. Thus, the rising prevalence of overactive bladder is projected to fuel the demand for urology supplements during the forecast period.



However, limited scientific evidence is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Although there are some studies that support the benefits of certain urology supplement ingredients, robust clinical trials are needed to solidify their efficacy for specific conditions.



Urology Supplements Market Report Highlights

The multi-ingredient dominated the type segment with a high revenue share in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing interest among consumers in urology supplements products with availability of variety of products.

Based on application, the urinary tract infections (UTIs) segment held the largest revenue share of 37.31% in 2023 and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Poor hygienic practices and certain lifestyle practices are contributing to the increasing number of UTIs. Thus, the rising UTI cases are propelling the demand for urology supplements.

Based on formulation, the capsules segment held the dominant revenue share in 2023 as capsules are a more convenient option for several consumers. On the other hand, the softgels segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 owing to the faster absorption capability by human body.

Based on distribution channel, the brick & mortar segment dominated the market in 2023. On the other hand, the e-commerce segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2023 and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and growing consumer base.

Company Profiles

Theralogix

Nature's Bounty

Solaray

Puritan's Pride

Schiff Nutrition

ZAHLER

Natrol, LLC.

Biotexlife

Himalaya Wellness.

Himalayan Organics

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.6. Information or Data Analysis

1.7. Market Formulation & Validation

1.8. Model Details



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing awareness

3.2.1.2. Rising geriatric population

3.2.1.3. Increasing chronic diseases

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited scientific evidence

3.2.2.2. Potential side effects and drug interactions

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Urology Supplements Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Urology Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Multi-ingredient

4.5. Single ingredient



Chapter 5. Application Group Business Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Urology Supplements Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Urology Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Urinary Tract Infections

5.5. Kidney Health

5.6. Prostate Health

5.7. Bladder Health



Chapter 6. Formulation Business Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Urology Supplements Market: Formulation Movement Analysis

6.3. Urology Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Formulation, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Capsules

6.5. Softgels

6.6. Tablets

6.7. Liquid



Chapter 7. Distribution Channel Business Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Urology Supplements Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

7.3. Urology Supplements Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Brick & Mortar

7.5. E-commerce



Chapter 8. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Type, Application, Formulation, & Distribution Channel

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Urology Supplements Market Share By Region, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2023

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Product Benchmarking

9.4.3. Strategic Initiatives

