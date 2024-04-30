Global Digital Oilfield Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report 2023-2026 and 2030: Demand Driven by the Need to Improve Workplace Safety, Productivity, and Asset Life Span

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Oilfield Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report By Product (Hardware, Software, Data Storage), End-Use (Onshore, Offshore), Region, and Segment Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global digital oilfield market will grow from $43.9 billion in 2023 to $63.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. One of the most detrimental factors positively aiding the market growth is the rising demand for oil & gas across the globe.

The global digital oilfield market report provides an executive-level overview of the current digital oilfield projects globally, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product and end-use across regional markets, as well as a review of key market and technology trends.



Digital transformation in oil & gas is still primarily driven by the need to improve workplace safety, productivity, and asset life, since oil & gas infrastructure is extremely capital intensive. These factors are projected to aid the market growth over the forecast period.



Scope

Digital oilfield market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of revenue opportunities from the product, end-use, and regional segments.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the digital oilfield market.

Company snapshots: analysis of the market position of leading service providers in the digital oilfield market.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Reasons to Buy

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global digital oilfield market by product, end-use, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in digital oilfield markets.

The report also highlights key product segments (Hardware, Software, Data Storage)

The report also highlights key end-use segments (Onshore, Offshore)

With more than 90 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in digital oilfield markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help oil & gas sector stakeholders, service providers, and other digital oilfield players succeed in growing the digital oilfield market globally.

Company Profiles

SLB

Weatherford

Baker Hughes Co.

Halliburton

NOV Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Pason Systems Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Scope & Segmentation

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Digital Oilfield - Industry Trend Analysis

4.1. Digital Oilfield - Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Digital Oilfield - Market Drivers Analysis

4.3. Digital Oilfield - Market Restraints Analysis

4.4. Technological Trends

4.5. PORTER's Analysis

Chapter 5 Digital Oilfield Segment Outlook

5.1. Global Market Snapshot, 2020 - 2030 ($Million)

5.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market - By Product, 2020 - 2030 ($Million)

5.3. Global Digital Oilfield Market - By End Use, 2020 - 2030 ($Million)

Chapter 6 Digital Oilfield- Regional Outlook ($Million)

6.1. Digital Oilfield Market - Regional Deep Dive

6.2. North America Digital Oilfield Market Overview

6.2.1. North America Digital Oilfield Market By Product, 2020 - 2030 ($Million)

6.2.2. North America Digital Oilfield Market By End-Use, 2020 - 2030 ($Million)

6.2.3. US

6.2.3.1. US Digital Oilfield Market By Product, 2020 - 2030 ($Million)

6.2.3.2. US Digital Oilfield Market By End-Use, 2020 - 2030 ($Million)

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.5. Mexico

6.3. Europe Digital Oilfield Market Snapshot

6.4. Asia Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Snapshot

6.5. Central & South America Digital Oilfield Market Snapshot

6.6. Middle East & Africa Digital Oilfield Market Snapshot

6.6.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7 Digital Oilfield- Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2. Patent Analysis

7.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4. Upcoming Oil & Gas Fields

7.5. Oil & Gas Company Market Ranking

7.6. Case Studies

