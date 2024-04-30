Home Shopping Network Partners with Up-and-Coming Designer

Austin, Texas, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shop LC is thrilled to announce the exclusive launch of Clarté New York, a jewelry brand synonymous with luxury and elegance, founded by acclaimed fourth-generation jeweler Manvi Golcha. This partnership heralds a new era of accessible luxury jewelry, combining timeless craftsmanship with contemporary design to empower and inspire women across the globe.

Clarté has won several awards including the 2022 and 2023 INSTORE Design Awards. Manvi Golcha won the Cindy Edelstein Memorial Emerging Designer Award. The brand has been featured in press including Rapaport Magazine, Ebony, and The Jewelry Book.

Each piece of Clarté New York jewelry is crafted with the finest materials, ensuring both durability and a timeless appeal that resonates with the modern woman. The collection features iconic pieces that embody elegance and modern luxury, including limited edition designs exclusive to Shop LC.

"We are excited to bring Clarté’s exquisite jewelry to our customers at Shop LC. Manvi Golcha’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering joy and luxury at affordable prices. Clarté New York not only adds a touch of glamour but also celebrates the individuality of every woman who wears it," said Vineet Ganeriwala, President of Shop LC.

The launch collection features several standout designs:

Black Tie : Captures the sophistication of the Art Deco era.

: Captures the sophistication of the Art Deco era. Celeste : Inspired by the diverse shapes of mosaics.

: Inspired by the diverse shapes of mosaics. Lacet : Reflects the whimsy of charms.

: Reflects the whimsy of charms. Sable : Echoes the serenity of ocean meeting sand.

: Echoes the serenity of ocean meeting sand. La Fleur: Mirrors the beauty of florals bathed in rain.

These collections, along with others like Harmony, Kaleidoscope, and Starry Night, offer women a variety of styles that reflect their personal taste and lifestyle. Clarté New York is more than just jewelry; it is a statement of luxury, identity, and personal empowerment.

Clarté New York will be available exclusively online at Shop LC and through the Shop LC television network, reaching over 80 million homes in the United States. Join us in celebrating the fusion of artistry and style with the launch of Clarté New York – where every piece tells a story.

About Shop LC

Based in Austin, Texas, home shopping channel Shop LC operates as a full subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a company with extensive global sourcing and manufacturing resources. Serving as a budget-aware, interactive retailer, Shop LC offers a variety of products spanning fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle categories. Since its establishment in 2007, Shop LC has extended its reach to over 80 million American households, providing live high-definition programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. Additionally, the Your Purchase Feeds Program ensures that with every purchase made, a meal is provided to a child in need. For further details, visit www.shoplc.com or download the interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play, and other streaming devices or televisions.

