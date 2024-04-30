Business Travel Market To Reach USD 1,560.9 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The emergence of startup culture worldwide and the demand for a qualified workforce drive the industry growth.

The demand for business travel has seen a notable uptick as the world navigates its recovery from the pandemic. This surge extends beyond conventional business meetings, encompassing employee outings and excursions. In recent years, the concept of "bleisure" trips has gained momentum within corporate circles, allowing employees to blend work commitments with leisure activities seamlessly. This innovative approach enables employees to embark on work trips while enjoying extended leisure periods with family or friends. By facilitating a harmonious balance between work and relaxation, bleisure trips have emerged as a popular trend in the corporate world.

Furthermore, the trend of company retreats and team off-sites is experiencing a resurgence, particularly in the post-pandemic landscape characterized by remote or hybrid work models. With diminished opportunities for employee interaction in virtual work environments, organizations are increasingly turning to organized tours and retreats to foster team cohesion and collaboration. These immersive experiences promote employee engagement and stimulate creativity and innovation through collaborative brainstorming sessions. By facilitating greater interaction and idea exchange, company retreats enhance productivity and develop innovative working models.

Segmentation Overview:

The business travel market has been segmented into service, industry, traveler, and region.

Corporates accounted for a significant market share in 2023

The market is segmented by industry into government and corporate. Corporates hold a substantial share in the industry segment as corporate executives are frequent travelers for conferences and business-related work trips.

Food and lodging segments are projected to retain a leading position in the forecast period.

The market is segmented by service into transportation, food and lodging, and recreation. Food and lodging hold a significant share in the service segment. The demand for Airbnb rentals and apartments is increasing as younger generations prefer home-like accommodation for comfort when away from family.

Business Travel Market Report Highlights:

The business travel market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2032.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the business travel market, with Japan, Australia, China, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and India having a substantial share in this region.

Some prominent players in the business travel market report include BCD Travel, Egencia, Insight Vacations, American Express Travel, TravelPerk, Gant Travel, Flight Centre Travel Group, Direct Travel, Corporate Travel Management, and Navan Inc.

