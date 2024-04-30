Single-use Bioreactors Market to hit USD 9.2 Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Single-use Bioreactors Market Size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.2 billion by the end of 2032. The growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell therapies along with the growing necessity of scalable and flexible manufacturing solutions will outline the industry development.

For instance, in September 2022, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies unveiled the Quantum Flex Cell Expansion System to offer benefits, such as healthier cells and scalability for cell and gene therapy makers. Single-use bioreactors render reduced risk of contamination, simplified cleaning procedures, and faster turnaround times compared to traditional stainless-steel bioreactors. With biopharmaceutical companies seeking to streamline their production processes and accelerate time-to-market for novel therapeutics, the adoption of single-use bioreactors will further rise.

Moreover, traditional stainless-steel bioreactors are entailing high capital investment, extensive cleaning validation procedures, and time-consuming setup processes. The scalability of single-use systems allows biopharmaceutical manufacturers to adjust production volumes as per requirement for optimizing resource utilization and reducing overall operational costs. As the biopharmaceutical industry embraces the benefits of single-use technologies to meet the evolving demands of drug development and production, the market will depict steady expansion.

Increasing usage for gene therapy

The gene therapy molecule segment in the single-use bioreactors market is likely to accelerate at a robust pace between 2023 and 2032. The surging need to treat a wide range of genetic disorders, cancer, and other debilitating conditions is driving significant investment and research in gene therapy. Single-use bioreactors offer flexibility, scalability, and reduced risk of cross-contamination, making them well-suited to produce viral vectors and gene therapy products. The advantage of modular designs to enable rapid process development and optimization crucial in the fast-paced gene therapy will also boost the segment progression.

CMO segment to gain prominence

Based on end use, the single-use bioreactors market from contract manufacturing organization (CMO) is expected to witness robust expansion from 2023 to 2032. As pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly outsource their manufacturing operations to CMOs, the demand for flexible and scalable production solutions is on the rise. To that end, single-use bioreactors are preferred as they reduce setup time, lower operational costs, and enhance manufacturing flexibility. The disposable nature of single-use systems also eliminates the need for extensive cleaning and validation procedures between batches, enabling CMOs to optimize production processes and accelerate time-to-market for biopharmaceutical products.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific single-use bioreactors market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032, attributed to the burgeoning biopharmaceutical sector coupled with increasing investments in R&D activities. Leading regional firms are seeking to capitalize on the flexibility, rapid deployment, and reduced operational footprint offered by single-use bioreactors. Moreover, regulatory initiatives promoting the adoption of advanced bioprocessing technologies, combined with the strong focus on healthcare infrastructure development will add to the regional industry expansion.

Single- use Bioreactors Market Participants

Some of the prominent single-use bioreactors market players include Solaris Biotech Solutions, Bbi Biotech, Cellexus Ltd, Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group, CerCell ApS, Pierre Guerin Sas (Engie), Thermo Fisher Scientific, CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd., PBS Biotech, Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Merck Group.

These firms are working on technological developments, acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers to widen their product portfolio. To cite an instance, in June 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched 5,000 L and 3,000 L HyPerforma single-use bioreactors for cell culture production.

