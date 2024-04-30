Global Advanced Chemical Recycling Market to Transform Plastic Recycling Industry by 2040, Driven by Increasing Capacity and Technological Innovations and Enhanced Sustainability and Value

Dublin, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Chemical Recycling 2024-2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Advanced Chemical Recycling Market to Transform Plastic Recycling Industry by 2040

Increasing Capacity and Technological Innovations



The advanced chemical recycling market exhibits robust growth fueled by more than 150 companies investing in technologies that promise to revolutionize the way we recycle plastics. These innovations, which include various sophisticated techniques such as pyrolysis and gasification, are rapidly increasing capacities worldwide and garner leading industry participants like ExxonMobil and Eastman to embark on constructing significant recycling plants. Such advancements are poised to complement traditional mechanical recycling and expand the gamut of plastics that can be recycled efficiently.



Enhanced Sustainability and Value



In the pursuit of a more sustainable future, advanced chemical recycling technologies offer an array of ecological and economic benefits. Not only do they broaden the types of plastic materials that can be recycled into high-value products, but they also promote sustainability by allowing waste plastics to be repurposed rather than relying on fossil fuels. These processes are in alignment with green government initiatives targeting a reduction in plastic waste and a shift towards a circular economy.



Report Highlights Global Trends and Opportunities



The report delves into an array of pertinent topics including the trends driving the global market, the latest industry developments, and competitive capacities. Insight is also offered on the forecasted demand for polymers, segmented by recycling technology and region. Moreover, the study provides essential details on the life cycle assessments, pricing, and challenges faced by the sector.



Industry-Specific Analysis and company Profiles



To support stakeholders within the value chain, the report encompasses comprehensive profiles of key industry players and their associated technologies. Industry participants such as Agilyx and SABIC are among the 161 companies meticulously analyzed, offering substantial information to companies seeking strategic insights into the advanced chemical recycling market.



Global Polymer Demand and Recycling Processes



Offering a forward-looking perspective, the report predicts global polymer demand and scrutinizes each recycling process's potential until 2040. Various technological applications, including emerging tech, are detailed in terms of their expected impact on polymer demand and the recycling landscape at large.



The introduction of advanced chemical recycling technologies marks a significant milestone in the quest to address global plastic challenges. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and the circular economy, these technologies are key players in the transformative journey of the plastic recycling industry.



