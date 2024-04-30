Martin Marietta Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results

First-Quarter Aggregates Gross Profit Per Ton Increased 14 Percent to $6.53



Magnesia Specialties Achieved Record Quarterly Gross Profit

Quarter Highlights Include Significant Portfolio Enhancements

Full-Year 2024 Guidance Raised to $2.37 Billion at the Midpoint

RALEIGH, N.C., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First-Quarter Highlights

(Financial highlights are for continuing operations)

Quarter Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share) 2024 2023 % Change Total revenues1 $ 1,251 $ 1,354 (8)% Gross profit $ 272 $ 303 (10)% Earnings from operations2 $ 1,421 $ 196 625% Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta2 $ 1,045 $ 134 680% Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 291 $ 324 (10)% Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations2 $ 16.87 $ 2.16 681%

Total revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues. Quarter ended March 31, 2024 earnings from operations and net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta and earnings per diluted share from continuing operations include $1.3 billion, $0.9 billion and $14.94 per diluted share, respectively, for a nonrecurring gain on a divestiture partially offset by acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses and a noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge. Earnings from continuing operations before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses and the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting (refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Appendix for Company-defined parameters); nonrecurring gain on divestiture and noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge, or Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta.



Ward Nye, Chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated, “The first quarter was highlighted by numerous significant events that, taken together, should be very beneficial to the Company this year and into the future. Namely, Martin Marietta completed over $4.5 billion of portfolio-enhancing transactions thus far in 2024, increased our aggregates gross profit per ton by over 14 percent for the quarter, and achieved record quarterly gross profit in our Magnesia Specialties business - all notwithstanding the year's weather-challenged start in our most profitable markets. Collectively, these notable accomplishments give us confidence in our ability to increase our full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.37 billion at the midpoint.

"Our positive outlook also reflects continued pricing momentum together with the product demand we expect from record federal- and state-level infrastructure investments, large-scale heavy industrial activity, data centers, and energy projects, which should counterbalance softer residential and warehouse construction demand, as well as an anticipated moderation in light nonresidential activity. Despite near-term interest rate uncertainty, single-family housing remains historically under built, particularly in key Martin Marietta markets with notable population growth. As such, we expect Martin Marietta will disproportionately benefit from new single-family home construction once interest rates moderate and affordability headwinds recede.

"Consistent with our SOAR 2025 priorities, we have continued to strengthen our portfolio by reducing cyclical downstream exposure, while expanding our aggregates footprint through the additions of the Albert Frei & Sons and Blue Water Industries operations. Combined, these pure-play aggregates transactions are expected to add approximately 17 million tons of annual shipments in key markets including Denver, Knoxville, Miami and Nashville, while enhancing our ability to generate consistently higher margins."

Mr. Nye concluded, "Martin Marietta's unrivaled growth opportunities, steady advancement of our strategic plan and fidelity to disciplined pricing and operational excellence, together with multi-year infrastructure tailwinds across our purposefully curated geographic footprint, underpins our confidence to continue delivering sustainable growth and superior value for shareholders for the foreseeable future."

First-Quarter Financial and Operating Results

(All financial and operating results are for continuing operations and comparisons are versus the prior-year first quarter, unless otherwise noted)

Building Materials Business

The Building Materials business generated revenues of $1.2 billion, an eight percent decrease. Gross profit decreased ten percent to $248 million.

Aggregates

First-quarter aggregates shipments decreased 12.3 percent to 36.6 million tons due largely to a more weather-impacted start to the year in the Company's East and Southwest Divisions coupled with softening demand in warehouse, office and retail construction, partially offset by more favorable weather and relative strength in the Company's Central and West Divisions. Average selling price (ASP) increased 12.2 percent to $22.26 per ton, or 12.7 percent on an organic mix-adjusted basis, due to strong realization of January 1, 2024, pricing actions.

Aggregates gross profit increased modestly to $239 million, as pricing growth more than offset lower shipments.

Cement and Downstream Businesses

Cement and ready mixed concrete revenues decreased 22 percent to $265 million and gross profit decreased 47 percent to $31 million compared with the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the February 2024 divestiture of the South Texas cement plant and related concrete operations, as well as extremely wet weather in Texas.

Asphalt and paving revenues increased one percent to a first-quarter record of $59 million. Consistent with the Company's historical first-quarter trends, the business posted a gross loss of $22 million due to seasonal winter operational shutdowns in Minnesota and unfavorable winter conditions in Colorado.

Magnesia Specialties Business

Magnesia Specialties achieved record first-quarter gross profit of $29 million, an increase of 15 percent, despite a three percent decrease in revenues to $81 million, as higher pricing offset lower chemical shipments.

Portfolio Optimization

Acquisitions

On January 12, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Albert Frei & Sons, Inc. (AFS), a leading aggregates producer in Colorado. On April 5, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of 20 active aggregates operations in Alabama, South Carolina, South Florida, Tennessee and Virginia from Blue Water Industries LLC (BWI Southeast) for $2.05 billion in cash.

Divestitures

On February 9, 2024, the Company divested its South Texas cement and related concrete operations to CRH Americas Materials, Inc., a subsidiary of CRH plc, for $2.10 billion in cash.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $172 million compared with $161 million for the prior-year period.

Cash paid for property, plant and equipment additions for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $200 million.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company returned $197 million to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. As of March 31, 2024, 12.5 million shares remained under the current repurchase authorization.

The Company had $2.6 billion of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand and $1.2 billion of unused borrowing capacity on its existing credit facilities as of March 31, 2024.

Revised Full-Year 2024 Guidance

The Company’s 2024 guidance table below reflects the AFS and BWI Southeast acquisitions and the South Texas cement and related concrete operations divestiture as of their respective closing dates. The revised guidance below for net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta and aggregates gross profit is burdened with an estimated $30 million purchase accounting impact for the fair market value write-up of inventory related to the BWI Southeast acquisition.

2024 GUIDANCE

(Dollars in Millions) Low * High * Consolidated Total revenues1 $ 6,900 $ 7,300 Interest expense, net of interest income $ 105 $ 115 Estimated tax rate2 22.5 % 23.5 % Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta3 $ 2,210 $ 2,300 Adjusted EBITDA4 $ 2,300 $ 2,440 Capital expenditures $ 675 $ 725 Building Materials Business Aggregates Volume % change5 2.0 % 6.0 % ASP % change6 11.0 % 13.0 % Gross profit7 $ 1,710 $ 1,790 Cement, Ready Mixed Concrete and Asphalt and Paving Gross profit $ 405 $ 445 Magnesia Specialties Business Gross profit $ 100 $ 110

* Guidance range represents the low end and high end of the respective line items provided above.

Total revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues. Estimated tax rate includes the tax impact of a nonrecurring gain on a divestiture. Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta include $1.2 billion for a nonrecurring gain on a divestiture partially offset by acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses, impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and a noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta. Volume change is for aggregates shipments net of acquisitions and divestitures, inclusive of internal tons, and is in comparison to 2023 shipments of 198.8 million tons. ASP change is for aggregates average selling price and is in comparison to 2023 ASP of $19.84 per ton. Aggregates gross profit includes an estimated $30 million impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting.



Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measures are included in the Appendix to this earnings release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate the Company’s performance and, when read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing business, performance from period to period and anticipated performance. In addition, these are some of the factors the Company uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of its businesses. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Conference Call Information

The Company will discuss its first-quarter 2024 earnings results on a conference call and an online webcast today (April 30, 2024). The live broadcast of the Martin Marietta conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed at +1 (206) 962-3782 and using conference ID 60922384. Please call in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events will be available at the Company’s website. Additionally, the Company has posted Q1 2024 Supplemental Information on the Investors section of its website.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contacts:

Jacklyn Rooker

Director, Investor Relations

+1 (919) 510-4736

Jacklyn.Rooker@martinmarietta.com

Appendix

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (In Millions, Except Per Share Data) Total Revenues $ 1,251 $ 1,354 Total cost of revenues 979 1,051 Gross Profit 272 303 Selling, general and administrative expenses 118 104 Acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses 20 1 Other operating (income) expense, net (1,287 ) 2 Earnings from Operations 1,421 196 Interest expense 40 42 Other nonoperating income, net (33 ) (17 ) Earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense 1,414 171 Income tax expense 368 36 Earnings from continuing operations 1,046 135 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit — (13 ) Consolidated net earnings 1,046 122 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 1 Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta $ 1,045 $ 121 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Martin Marietta Per Common Share: Basic from continuing operations $ 16.92 $ 2.17 Basic from discontinued operations — (0.21 ) $ 16.92 $ 1.96 Diluted from continuing operations $ 16.87 $ 2.16 Diluted from discontinued operations — (0.21 ) $ 16.87 $ 1.95 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 61.8 62.1 Diluted 62.0 62.2





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Operating Segment Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Total revenues: East Group $ 526 $ 530 West Group 644 741 Total Building Materials business 1,170 1,271 Magnesia Specialties 81 83 Total $ 1,251 $ 1,354 Earnings (Loss) from operations: East Group $ 128 $ 109 West Group 1,299 95 Total Building Materials business 1,427 204 Magnesia Specialties 24 20 Total reportable segments 1,451 224 Corporate (30 ) (28 ) Consolidated earnings from operations $ 1,421 $ 196 Interest expense 40 42 Other nonoperating income, net (33 ) (17 ) Consolidated earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense $ 1,414 $ 171





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Product Line Financial Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues (Dollars in Millions) Total revenues: Building Materials: Aggregates $ 885 $ 912 Cement and ready mixed concrete 265 340 Asphalt and paving 59 58 Less: Interproduct sales (39 ) (39 ) Total Building Materials 1,170 1,271 Magnesia Specialties 81 83 Consolidated total revenues $ 1,251 $ 1,354 Gross profit (loss): Building Materials: Aggregates $ 239 27% $ 238 26% Cement and ready mixed concrete 31 12% 58 17% Asphalt and paving (22 ) (36)% (20 ) (35)% Total Building Materials 248 21% 276 22% Magnesia Specialties 29 36% 25 30% Corporate (5 ) NM 2 NM Consolidated gross profit $ 272 22% $ 303 22%





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Balance Sheet Data March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Unaudited Audited (In millions) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,648 $ 1,272 Restricted cash 2 10 Accounts receivable, net 703 753 Inventories, net 1,077 989 Current assets held for sale 18 807 Other current assets 70 88 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,600 6,186 Intangible assets, net 4,181 4,087 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 382 372 Other noncurrent assets 559 561 Total assets $ 16,240 $ 15,125 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 400 $ 400 Current liabilities held for sale — 18 Other current liabilities 1,029 752 Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) 3,947 3,946 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,987 1,973 Total equity 8,877 8,036 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,240 $ 15,125





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Consolidated net earnings $ 1,046 $ 122 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 130 124 Stock-based compensation expense 15 14 Gain on divestitures and sales of assets (1,333 ) (1 ) Deferred income taxes, net (95 ) 6 Noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge 49 — Other items, net (2 ) (2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable, net 55 (14 ) Inventories, net (85 ) (82 ) Accounts payable 15 18 Other assets and liabilities, net 377 (24 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 172 161 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (200 ) (174 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (488 ) — Proceeds from divestitures and sales of assets 2,107 22 Investments in life insurance contracts, net 6 4 Other investing activities, net — (4 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Investing Activities 1,425 (152 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on finance lease obligations (5 ) (4 ) Dividends paid (46 ) (42 ) Repurchases of common stock (150 ) (75 ) Distributions to owners of noncontrolling interest (1 ) — Shares withheld for employees’ income tax obligations (27 ) (17 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities (229 ) (138 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 1,368 (129 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 1,282 359 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 2,650 $ 230





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Unaudited Operational Highlights Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change Total Shipments (in millions) Aggregates tons 36.6 41.7 (12.3 )% Cement tons 0.6 1.0 (37.1 )% Ready mixed concrete cubic yards 1.2 1.5 (21.2 )% Asphalt tons 0.5 0.5 0.2 %

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings from continuing operations before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; effective January 1, 2024, for transactions with at least $2 billion in consideration and transaction expenses expected to exceed $15 million, acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses and the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting; nonrecurring gain on divestiture; and noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge (Adjusted EBITDA) is an indicator used by the Company and investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by generally accepted accounting principles and, as such, should not be construed as an alternative to earnings from operations, net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta or operating cash flow. For further information on Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Company’s website at www.martinmarietta.com.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to Martin Marietta to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 1,045 $ 134 Add back (Deduct): Interest expense, net of interest income 14 32 Income tax expense for controlling interests 368 35 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 128 122 Acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses 18 1 Nonrecurring gain on divestiture (1,331 ) — Noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge 49 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 291 $ 324

Reconciliation of the GAAP Measure to the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Mid-Point of Range (Dollars in Millions) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to Martin Marietta $ 2,255 Add back (Deduct): Interest expense, net of interest income 110 Income tax expense for controlling interests 675 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 560 Acquisition, divestiture and integration expenses 22 Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 30 Nonrecurring gain on divestiture (1,331 ) Noncash asset and portfolio rationalization charge 49 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,370

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Mix-adjusted average selling price (mix-adjusted ASP) is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of period-over-period product, geographic and other mix on the average selling price. Mix-adjusted ASP is calculated by comparing current-period shipments to like-for-like shipments in the comparable prior period. Management uses this metric to evaluate the realization of pricing increases and believes this information is useful to investors. The following reconciles reported average selling price to mix-adjusted ASP and corresponding variances.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Aggregates: Reported average selling price $ 22.26 $ 19.83 Adjustment for impact of acquisitions 0.05 — Organic average selling price $ 22.31 $ 19.83 Adjustment for impact of product, geographic and other mix 0.03 Organic mix-adjusted ASP $ 22.34 Reported average selling price variance 12.2 % Organic average selling price variance 12.5 % Organic mix-adjusted ASP variance 12.7 %



